BIZ WRAP
Economy and Politics

Tata-Mistry's boardroom battle will be a litmus test for corporate law

Reuters | New Delhi
How Tata-Mistry's boardroom battle turns into a test case for India's company law

Tata Sons is not only fighting former chairman Cyrus Mistry, who has complained of mismanagement and corporate governance failures within the company, but is now also trying to oust Nusli Wadia - one of the group's most fiercely vocal independent directors - after he publicly backed Mistry.

 
 

Delhi LG Najeeb Jung resigns in surprise move

Another I-T raid on Axis Bank: 19 fake accounts detected with illegal transactions of Rs 89 crore

Akhilesh dishes out poll dole in Rs 1,683-cr budget

Currency worth Rs 5.92 lakh crore issued since demonetisation: RBI

Economic shock from cash ban to last until March: NITI Aayog's Bibek Debroy

IDS disclosure figures to be revised lower to Rs 55,000 crore

Govt limits charges on electronic fund transfer

Google Maps now lets you 'locate toilets'

The app also has an additional features such as cleanliness ratings, whether the toilet is of western or Indian style, or if it is free or paid.
Need cash? Snapdeal to deliver Rs 2,000 notes at your doorstep

The newly launched service is in its pilot phase and is only available for its Gurgaon and Bengaluru users.
From note ban to global oil prices to Fed rate. RBI reveals why it did not go for rate cut

The minutes showed that all members of the committee considered that the impact on growth of demonetisation of large denomination bank notes would be transitory.
Cyrus Mistry's charges of weak governance mischievous: Tata Sons

Paytm says 7 more customers duped Rs 3.2 lakh; CBI registers fresh case

CBI has filed FIR against seven customers listed by the company in its new complaint and unknown officials of Paytm.
MobiKwik ties up with Amul for cashless transactions

PM Modi losing friends as anger grows over poor execution of note ban

