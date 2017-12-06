RBI monetary policy: Banking stocks close lower after apex bank keeps repo rate unchanged

The banking sector stocks extended losses after the RBI kept Repo rate unchanged in its monetary policy decision today.

BSE Bankex which constitutes 10 key banking stocks from the BSE 500 closed 348 points or 1.23 percent lower at 28,110 level.

All 12 components of the BSE Bankex ended in the red after the RBI monetary policy committee announced its decision. SBI, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank were down over 2 percent each.

Bank Nifty was down 273 points to 24,851 level with SBI, PNB, and Canara Bank losing over 2 percent each. All 12 bank Nifty components closed in the red.While the Sensex fell 205 points to 32,597, Nifty was down 74 points to 10,044 level.

The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy rate unchanged on Wednesday, as widely expected, after inflation accelerated to a seven-month high and stronger economic growth reduced the need for monetary stimulus.



