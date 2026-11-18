The expansion reflects a shift from conventional furniture purchases towards integrated workplace solutions combining design, technology, employee comfort and sustainability.

Office leasing and GCC expansion drive demand

Commercial real estate growth is emerging as a major driver of furniture demand. According to CBRE data, office absorption across India's top nine cities reached 66.4 million square feet during January–September 2026, an 8% year-on-year increase.

GCCs accounted for 28 million square feet, representing 42% of total leasing, with demand growing 16% year-on-year.

Additionally, 77% of surveyed occupiers plan to expand their Indian office portfolios over the next two years, creating opportunities for furniture manufacturers and workplace solution providers.

Companies prioritise ergonomics and local manufacturing

Corporate buyers are increasingly seeking ergonomic seating, modular workstations and adaptable office layouts that support hybrid working arrangements.

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Manish Khandelwal, Managing Director at Haworth India, said, “Through our latest workplace solutions, we aim to demonstrate how thoughtful design can support collaboration, wellbeing and evolving business needs, while reinforcing Haworth’s ‘Built for Those Who Build India’ philosophy and our commitment to India through locally manufactured solutions backed by global expertise.”

Karan Sachdev, Managing Director at KOKUYO Workplace India Ltd., highlighted the growing role of research and technology in developing furniture tailored to changing employee requirements.

He said KOKUYO was placing advanced technology, research and engineering at the centre of product innovation.

Meanwhile, the Furniture Quality Control Order is increasing the importance of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) compliance, potentially strengthening demand for certified products from organised manufacturers.

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These developments will be highlighted at ORGATEC India 2026, scheduled for November 19–21 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Organised by Koelnmesse Pvt Ltd under the theme WorkNXT – Design × Technology × Experiences, the exhibition will feature more than 100 brands from 10 countries.

The event will showcase ergonomic furniture, modular workstations, lighting, acoustics, flooring, automation and smart workplace technologies.

Milind Dixit, Managing Director, India & SAARC at Koelnmesse Pvt Ltd, said, “With ORGATEC India, we want to create a platform that reflects the changing needs of the workplace industry and encourages new thinking.”

He added that the initiative would bring design, technology and workplace experiences together.

With corporate expansion accelerating and buyers increasingly prioritising quality, compliance and flexibility, India's office furniture industry is positioned for sustained growth through 2031.