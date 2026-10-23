Why new cars may need automatic emergency braking from 2030 under MoRTH proposal

Currently, only cars equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) offer AEBS as a safety feature.

However, motorists in India often switch off AEBS and auto-braking features as these are not well-suited to chaotic local traffic conditions in the country, and there is a risk of getting rear-ended.

In a draft notification issued on October 19, 2026, the ministry proposed amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, requiring M1-category vehicles, which primarily include passenger cars, manufactured from the specified dates to be fitted with AEBS conforming to the Automotive Industry Standard.

The draft also proposes that M1 and N1-category vehicles manufactured from October 1, 2028, if equipped with AEBS, must comply with AIS-185. N1 vehicles broadly include goods vehicles with a maximum mass of up to 3.5 tonnes.

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The proposed mandate is part of a broader set of vehicle-safety measures outlined in the notification. These include requirements relating to steering effort, automatic command steering functionality, emergency lane-keeping systems, luggage retention, child-restraint systems and driver drowsiness and attention warning systems.

Under the proposals, other ADAS features such as emergency lane-keeping systems would become mandatory for M1-category vehicles registered as transport vehicles from October 1, 2029. Driver drowsiness and attention warning systems would also be required in such vehicles from the same date.

The ministry has invited objections and suggestions on the draft rules within 30 days of the notification being made available to the public in the Gazette. The proposals will be considered after the consultation period expires.