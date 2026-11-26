Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan of the National Security Guard led the operation to rescue hostages at Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. During the fierce encounter, he helped evacuate an injured commando before returning to confront the terrorists.

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His decision to continue the operation despite the danger became one of the defining stories of 26/11. Unnikrishnan was killed in action on November 28, 2008, and was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award.

Tukaram Omble: The officer who helped capture Kasab

Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble displayed extraordinary courage while intercepting terrorists near Girgaum Chowpatty. When Ajmal Kasab opened fire, Omble grabbed the terrorist's rifle and held on despite suffering fatal gunshot wounds. His actions enabled fellow policemen to overpower Kasab, who was captured alive and later tried in India.

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Hemant Karkare, Ashok Kamte and Vijay Salaskar

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare, Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Kamte and senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar were killed while pursuing the attackers near Cama Hospital. All three continued confronting the terrorists before being caught in an ambush. They were posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra.

Other heroes of 26/11

Havildar Gajendra Singh Bisht: The NSG commando sacrificed his life during the operation to rescue hostages at Nariman House.

Sadanand Date: Then an additional commissioner of police, he fought the attackers despite being injured.

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Vishnu Zende: The railway announcer at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus used public announcements to warn commuters and help them escape.

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Karambir Singh Kang: The Taj Hotel's general manager helped coordinate the evacuation of guests despite suffering a devastating personal loss.

Sandra Samuel: The nanny helped rescue two-year-old Moshe Holtzberg from Nariman House after his parents were killed.

As India remembers the 26/11 attacks today, these stories remind the nation that courage often emerges in its darkest hours. Their sacrifice continues to inspire generations, while the lives lost remain a solemn reminder of the human cost of terrorism.