'2X faster growth', 'easy to digest': FSSAI issues notices to Nestle, Complan maker over health claims

The regulator has sought scientific evidence supporting certain claims and directed the companies to explain why action should not be initiated under applicable food safety laws.

FSSAI issued a notice to Nestle India over claims made on its NAN EXCELLA PRO STAGE 1 infant formula.

FSSAI has issued notices to Food Business Operators (FBOs) regarding misleading claims and non-compliant promotions involving products like Complan, Lactogen Pro 1 Powder, Nan Excella Pro Stage 1 and infant milk substitutes. #FSSAINotice #FSSAIAction https://t.co/gALgapW5xn — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) October 21, 2026

The regulator examined the claim "5 HMOs helps support normal immune system", observing that it suggested the product could support the immune system in relation to a particular physiological condition.

According to FSSAI, the claim was considered non-compliant with provisions that prohibit claims relating to the prevention, alleviation, treatment or cure of diseases, disorders or particular physiological conditions unless specifically permitted under applicable regulations.

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The regulator also questioned the statement "contains Whey Protein, which is a part of milk protein that is easy to digest", which appeared on the product's packaging or advertising material.

FSSAI sought scientific substantiation for the digestion-related claim and directed the company to explain why action should not be initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations framed under it.

In a separate notice concerning Nestle's LACTOGEN PRO 1 POWDER, the regulator again flagged the claim about whey protein being easy to digest.

Nestle was asked to provide scientific evidence supporting the statement within the stipulated period.

Complan's '2X Faster Growth' claim under scrutiny

FSSAI also issued a notice to Zydus Wellness Products Limited over allegedly misleading claims and advertisements for its Complan nutritional drink.

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The regulator observed that the product label and online listing displayed images of two children alongside claims such as "2X Faster Growth", "Supports Concentration and Memory" and "Pro Immunity+ 34 Vital Nutrients".

According to FSSAI, the claims were found to violate provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018.

The authority also sought scientific justification for the claims "GROW TALLER, FASTER. CLINICALLY PROVEN 2X GROWTH" and "Pro Immunity+ 34 Vital Nutrients".

Another advertising claim, "Growth Comes in 4 Flavors", was also found to violate the advertising and claims regulations.

Zydus Wellness Products has been directed to show cause within the stipulated period as to why action should not be initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.