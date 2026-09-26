Monkey walks into Ranchi liquor shop, drinks vodka and falls asleep; Video goes viral

The incident took place at a liquor shop in Ranchi, where a female monkey entered the premises while the shop was open. The animal reportedly moved around the store before reaching the liquor section.

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The monkey then allegedly picked up or consumed alcohol from a bottle. Videos from the incident show the animal inside the shop as people watched the unusual behaviour.

Drinks alcohol, then dozes off

The situation took an even more unusual turn after the monkey reportedly consumed vodka and became drowsy. It eventually climbed onto boxes inside the liquor shop and fell asleep.

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A video circulating online shows the monkey lying on the stacked boxes, apparently resting after consuming the drink. The unusual sight quickly became a talking point on social media, with the footage being widely shared.

An unusual incident unfolded at a wine shop in Ranchi’s Ormanjhi after a monkey entered the premises and allegedly drank alcohol from a bottle. The monkey then fell asleep inside the shop, prompting a rescue team to arrive and safely remove it.#Ranchi #MonkeyRescue #Jharkhand… pic.twitter.com/1NULbHL9bt — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) September 26, 2026

The incident comes amid growing public fascination with videos showing animals entering human spaces and behaving unexpectedly.

Rescued from the shop

After the monkey fell asleep, efforts were made to safely remove it from the liquor shop. The animal was eventually rescued.

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The incident reportedly drew attention from people in the area, who gathered around as the monkey was being handled. Authorities and rescuers were involved in ensuring that the animal could be removed safely.

Viral video sparks reactions

The video of the monkey inside the liquor shop has since gone viral, generating a range of reactions online. Many social media users found the incident unusual and humorous, while others expressed concern about the animal's safety after consuming alcohol.