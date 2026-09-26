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Monkey walks into Ranchi liquor shop, drinks vodka and falls asleep; Video goes viral

Monkey walks into Ranchi liquor shop, drinks vodka and falls asleep; Video goes viral

The situation took an even more unusual turn after the monkey reportedly consumed vodka and became drowsy. It eventually climbed onto boxes inside the liquor shop and fell asleep

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 26, 2026 4:07 PM IST
Monkey walks into Ranchi liquor shop, drinks vodka and falls asleep; Video goes viralMonkey enters liquor shop in Ranchi, helps itself to a drink before passing out

A bizarre incident from Ranchi, Jharkhand, has gone viral on social media after a female monkey reportedly entered a liquor shop, consumed alcohol and later fell asleep on boxes inside the store. The unusual episode was captured on video and has attracted widespread attention online, as reported by India Today.

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Monkey walks into liquor shop

The incident took place at a liquor shop in Ranchi, where a female monkey entered the premises while the shop was open. The animal reportedly moved around the store before reaching the liquor section.

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The monkey then allegedly picked up or consumed alcohol from a bottle. Videos from the incident show the animal inside the shop as people watched the unusual behaviour.

Drinks alcohol, then dozes off

The situation took an even more unusual turn after the monkey reportedly consumed vodka and became drowsy. It eventually climbed onto boxes inside the liquor shop and fell asleep.

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A video circulating online shows the monkey lying on the stacked boxes, apparently resting after consuming the drink. The unusual sight quickly became a talking point on social media, with the footage being widely shared.

The incident comes amid growing public fascination with videos showing animals entering human spaces and behaving unexpectedly.

Rescued from the shop

After the monkey fell asleep, efforts were made to safely remove it from the liquor shop. The animal was eventually rescued.

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The incident reportedly drew attention from people in the area, who gathered around as the monkey was being handled. Authorities and rescuers were involved in ensuring that the animal could be removed safely.

Viral video sparks reactions

The video of the monkey inside the liquor shop has since gone viral, generating a range of reactions online. Many social media users found the incident unusual and humorous, while others expressed concern about the animal's safety after consuming alcohol.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 26, 2026 4:07 PM IST
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