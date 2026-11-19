According to a report by The Times of India, the commission passed the order on November 3, observing that the bank had failed to establish sufficient grounds to justify the seizure of the truck despite the owner's claim that he had been paying the loan instalments regularly.

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Why Did the Bank Seize the Truck?

The complainant had reportedly taken a loan of Rs 5.5 lakh from Equitas Small Finance Bank in January 2018 to purchase a second-hand Tata 2518 truck. The loan was repayable in 63 monthly instalments, and the owner maintained that he had regularly paid the EMIs until August 2021.

On September 14, 2021, while transporting goods from Ludhiana to Siliguri, the truck owner was allegedly stopped near Karnal by a recovery agent acting on the bank's instructions. Despite showing payment receipts, his truck was seized and taken to a parking yard operated by Ravinder Lather.

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The owner alleged that the recovery agent snatched his phone and physically assaulted him during the incident. He further claimed that around Rs 50,000 worth of diesel remained in the vehicle and that he suffered losses of approximately Rs 4 lakh in earnings, as the truck was his primary source of livelihood.

Bank Cites Default on Another Loan

Defending its action, the bank reportedly argued that the borrower had defaulted on a separate loan of Rs 10 lakh taken in July 2019 to purchase another truck. According to the bank, the proceeds from the sale of that vehicle were insufficient to clear the outstanding dues.

The bank maintained that the two loans were linked to the same borrower account and argued that this justified the seizure. The parking yard operator denied forcibly taking the truck and stated that he had only provided parking facilities.

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However, the commission found that the bank had failed to establish adequate grounds for seizing the vehicle associated with the loan whose instalments the complainant said he had continued to pay. It also noted that the parking yard operator had failed to produce an agreement authorising him to undertake recovery-related activities on the bank's behalf.

Rs 5 Lakh Compensation Ordered

Holding the bank and the parking yard operator liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practices, the commission directed them to pay Rs 5 lakh in compensation within 30 days of receiving a copy of the order.

The commission further directed that failure to comply would attract an additional penalty of Rs 500 per day, subject to a maximum of Rs 2 lakh. No separate amount was awarded for litigation expenses.