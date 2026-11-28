Kamal Gupta, Managing Director, J. Kumar Infraprojects Limited, Managing Director, said the results came from disciplined execution and cost management.

The company won new orders worth ₹5,547 crore in the first half of FY27, 1.8 times its revenue for the period. Its order book is now about four times its FY26 revenue.

Major contracts include a ₹2,360 crore expressway linking the upcoming Vadhavan port to NH-48, and a ₹990 crore cricket stadium in Bengaluru.

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Elevated corridors and flyovers make up 47% of the order book, and roads and tunnels 19%. More than a third of the order book comes from projects outside Maharashtra, in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and the National Capital Region.

Even with more projects coming up for tender, JKIL is choosing contracts on financial strength over volume.

Before bidding, the company checks three things: whether the project is right for it, whether it has the engineering skills to deliver it, and how much working capital and cash flow it will need.

"In a competitive market, the ability to say no can be as important as the ability to win. The right order strengthens the company; the wrong one consumes resources without creating commensurate value," said Kamal Gupta, Managing Director.

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The company also keeps a close watch on its finances. It generated ₹1,128 crore of operating cash flow in FY26. Working capital was 99 days in FY26 and 100 days in H1 FY27. The company had net cash of ₹69 crore on September 30, 2026.

Order pipeline

The company expects new orders worth ₹8,000–10,000 crore in FY27, mainly in urban transport and mobility.

"Maharashtra alone has a potential pipeline of close to ₹1 lakh crore across metro rail, elevated roads and coastal infrastructure over the coming years, and opportunities in other states are becoming increasingly relevant to our growth," Gupta said.

Keeping margins steady will depend on finishing projects on time, controlling costs and managing working capital.