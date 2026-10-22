'Exercise due caution': India warns citizens in France as violent protests prompt local curfews

Indian embassy asks citizens to avoid protest sites

The embassy asked Indians to stay away from areas where demonstrations are taking place, follow directions issued by French authorities and check official channels for updates on possible transport disruptions. “In case of any emergency, Indian nationals can contact: Embassy of India, Paris: +33 6 48 34 00 63 | cons.paris@mea.gov.in,” it said.

High school students have raised concerns about inadequate funding, poor facilities and staff shortages, particularly in lower-income neighbourhoods. Some have described school days running from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. as exhausting and questioned the complexity and fairness of the university admissions system.

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Advisory for Indian Nationals in France and Those Travelling to France In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution. Please avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are taking place, and follow the instructions and advisories issued by the local French authorities. Please also stay informed through local news, follow official updates (https://t.co/mmCApj3WkV) and check for public transport disruptions (https://t.co/iyq6LLm83T). In case of any emergency, Indian nationals can contact: Embassy of India, Paris: +33 6 48 34 00 63 | cons.paris@mea.gov.in Consulate General of India, Marseille: +33 7 43 16 25 59| cgo.marseille@mea.gov.in @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @CGIMarseille @PIB_India @mygovindia — India in France (@IndiaembFrance) October 21, 2026

Curbs remain as France prepares for fresh protests

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Curfews remain in parts of several major cities, including limited areas of Paris. Student unions and groups linked to the Yellow Vest movement have called fresh demonstrations. Paris police said they would prohibit Thursday’s protest in the capital over public safety concerns and the risk of property damage.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said 174 of the 2,500 people detained during and after the unrest had been jailed, while 917 had been formally prosecuted. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu met union representatives and said a “massive” security operation would be conducted on Saturday to prevent renewed violence.

Macron criticises foreign leaders over unrest

During a visit to Qatar on Wednesday, President Emmanuel Macron criticised foreign leaders for using the unrest for political purposes, calling their remarks “as unacceptable as they are stupid”. Asked whether he meant US President Donald Trump, Macron replied, “Among others.” He also accused leaders of spreading disinformation, including AI-generated images, and vowed to prevent further violence.

“AI-generated images depicting scenes that never actually happened in France. We've had people claiming that we were invaded by hordes of migrants and Islamists, which is completely false,” Macron said. Trump had claimed France was being “conquered, looted, and burned to the ground by migrants, jihadists, and communists”.

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As Indian nationals were advised to remain cautious, French authorities prepared for the planned demonstrations and a nationwide strike called by labour unions for November 5 over living costs and cuts to public services.