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'Exercise due caution': India warns citizens in France as violent protests prompt local curfews

'Exercise due caution': India warns citizens in France as violent protests prompt local curfews

The Indian embassy urged citizens in France to avoid protests and crowded areas. Fresh demonstrations and a nationwide strike have prompted heightened security measures.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 7:29 AM IST
'Exercise due caution': India warns citizens in France as violent protests prompt local curfewsWhat started on September 17 as a localised mobilisation at a high school in a Paris suburb swiftly escalated last week into class strikes, blockades, and street demonstrations across the country.  
SUMMARY
  • Demonstrations over living costs and public services escalated into widespread violence
  • Students cite inadequate funding, poor facilities, staff shortages and exhausting schedules
  • Authorities jailed 174 detainees, while 917 others faced formal prosecution

Amid violent protests, clashes and localised curfews in France, the Indian embassy in Paris has urged Indian nationals living in the country and those planning to visit to remain alert and avoid large gatherings and crowded areas. “In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution,” its advisory issued on Wednesday evening said.

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The advisory came after demonstrations over the rising cost of living, declining public services and education concerns escalated into looting, arson and clashes with police in cities including Paris, Marseille and Lyon. France has since witnessed two consecutive nights of calm, though further protests are planned for Thursday and Saturday.

Indian embassy asks citizens to avoid protest sites

The embassy asked Indians to stay away from areas where demonstrations are taking place, follow directions issued by French authorities and check official channels for updates on possible transport disruptions. “In case of any emergency, Indian nationals can contact: Embassy of India, Paris: +33 6 48 34 00 63 | cons.paris@mea.gov.in,” it said.

High school students have raised concerns about inadequate funding, poor facilities and staff shortages, particularly in lower-income neighbourhoods. Some have described school days running from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. as exhausting and questioned the complexity and fairness of the university admissions system.

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Curbs remain as France prepares for fresh protests

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Curfews remain in parts of several major cities, including limited areas of Paris. Student unions and groups linked to the Yellow Vest movement have called fresh demonstrations. Paris police said they would prohibit Thursday’s protest in the capital over public safety concerns and the risk of property damage.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said 174 of the 2,500 people detained during and after the unrest had been jailed, while 917 had been formally prosecuted. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu met union representatives and said a “massive” security operation would be conducted on Saturday to prevent renewed violence.

Macron criticises foreign leaders over unrest

During a visit to Qatar on Wednesday, President Emmanuel Macron criticised foreign leaders for using the unrest for political purposes, calling their remarks “as unacceptable as they are stupid”. Asked whether he meant US President Donald Trump, Macron replied, “Among others.” He also accused leaders of spreading disinformation, including AI-generated images, and vowed to prevent further violence.

“AI-generated images depicting scenes that never actually happened in France. We've had people claiming that we were invaded by hordes of migrants and Islamists, which is completely false,” Macron said. Trump had claimed France was being “conquered, looted, and burned to the ground by migrants, jihadists, and communists”.

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As Indian nationals were advised to remain cautious, French authorities prepared for the planned demonstrations and a nationwide strike called by labour unions for November 5 over living costs and cuts to public services.

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Published on: Oct 22, 2026 7:29 AM IST
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