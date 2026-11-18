Why is mutual fund AUM growth slowing?

Mutual fund AUM represents the total market value of assets managed by fund houses after accounting for liabilities. Its movement depends on market performance, fresh investments, redemptions and other portfolio changes.

When equity markets weaken, the value of stocks held by mutual funds may decline, reducing AUM even without significant investor withdrawals.

Similarly, redemptions can reduce industry assets despite positive returns in certain schemes.

However, the HDFC Securities report does not quantify the individual contribution of these factors to October's slowdown.

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What does the October data reveal?

The report highlights contrasting trends in investor participation.

While equity mutual fund net inflows registered 34% year-on-year growth in October, growth in SIP contribution value moderated to 9%, compared with 11% in September.

More significantly, net new SIP registrations turned negative at 8.4 lakh, reversing September's positive 13.6 lakh.

Meanwhile, foreign investors withdrew approximately $3.6 billion from Indian equities during October.

These indicators suggest uneven investment momentum, although they do not establish that existing mutual fund investors experienced negative returns.

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Does slower AUM growth mean lower returns?

Not necessarily. Industry AUM growth and individual mutual fund returns measure different things.

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For example, an investor holding ₹5 lakh in an equity mutual fund earning 10% annually would see the investment grow to ₹5.5 lakh, irrespective of whether industry AUM expands by 4% or 20%.

Returns depend primarily on the performance of securities held by the scheme, portfolio allocation, expenses and investment duration.

What should investors do now?

Financial planners generally recommend evaluating mutual funds against appropriate benchmarks rather than industry-wide AUM trends.

Investors should review three- and five-year performance, risk-adjusted returns, asset allocation and consistency across market cycles.

Stopping SIPs solely because industry AUM growth has slowed could undermine long-term investment discipline.

For investors, the slowdown highlights the importance of assessing individual scheme performance, maintaining a diversified portfolio and staying focused on long-term financial goals rather than reacting to fluctuations in industry-wide assets.

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