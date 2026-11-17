Dhoni retires with 5,439 runs in 278 IPL matches, a batting average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His career was defined by his finishing ability, sharp wicketkeeping, tactical acumen and leadership, which helped establish CSK as one of the most successful franchises in the tournament.

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MS Dhoni's five IPL titles with CSK

Dhoni's biggest achievement in the IPL remains his record of five championship victories as CSK captain. He guided the franchise to titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023, matching Rohit Sharma's tally of five IPL titles as captain.

The 2010 victory gave Chennai their first IPL championship, while the 2011 triumph made CSK the first team to successfully defend the IPL title. After the franchise returned from its two-year suspension, Dhoni led CSK to another championship in 2018.

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The 2021 title further strengthened his legacy, while the 2023 final against Gujarat Titans delivered his fifth championship as captain. Chennai's victory in that rain-affected final cemented Dhoni's place among the most successful leaders in IPL history.

Under his leadership, CSK reached 10 IPL finals and qualified for the playoffs in 12 editions. His ability to manage experienced players, make tactical decisions under pressure and maintain consistency across seasons became central to the franchise's identity.

Dhoni's captaincy records in the IPL

Dhoni captained in 226 IPL matches, winning 133 of them, according to figures reported following his retirement. His captaincy record includes 91 losses and two matches without a result.

He also holds the distinction of leading CSK to five IPL titles and two Champions League Twenty20 championships, in 2010 and 2014. During Chennai's suspension in 2016 and 2017, Dhoni represented Rising Pune Supergiant, captaining the side in 2016 before playing under Steve Smith in 2017.

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His captaincy style relied on backing players, using bowlers strategically and maintaining composure in high-pressure situations. These qualities helped CSK remain competitive across different generations of players.

Wicketkeeping records: Dhoni's biggest IPL milestone

Dhoni's contribution behind the stumps is another defining part of his IPL career. He finished with 158 catches and 47 stumpings, taking his total wicketkeeping dismissals to 205.

His rapid stumpings, ability to read batters and experience in setting fields made him an important tactical asset. Dhoni's wicketkeeping record stands alongside his batting achievements as one of the strongest elements of his IPL legacy.

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Dhoni's memorable batting seasons and milestones

Dhoni's highest IPL score was 84 not out, which he made against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2019. Although he never scored a century in the tournament, his 24 half-centuries and reputation as a finisher made him a key player in close contests.

One of his standout campaigns came in 2018, when he scored 455 runs at an average of 75.83 and a strike rate of 150.66, helping CSK win the title after their return to the league.

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In IPL 2024, Dhoni demonstrated his explosive hitting ability by scoring 161 runs off 73 balls at a strike rate of 220.54. Batting primarily in the final overs, he struck 14 fours and 13 sixes during the season.

He also became the first player to reach 250 IPL appearances in 2023, a milestone that highlighted his longevity in a competition that has seen numerous players come and go.