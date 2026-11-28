The lamp was lit at around 5 pm in the presence of two former judges appointed by the Supreme Court. Devotees gathered at the foothills and chanted “Vetrivel Muruganukku Arohara” in devotion to Lord Murugan. Approximately 30 kg of ghee, 50 metres of cotton wick and 5 kg of camphor were used for the ceremony.

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Supreme Court directs lighting at Deepathoon

The ceremony came after a dispute over the location of the annual Karthigai Deepam ritual escalated into a legal battle. The controversy intensified on November 24, when the lamp was lit at its customary location near the Uchipillaiyar temple instead of the Deepathoon stone pillar, despite an earlier interim court order.

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On Friday, the Supreme Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that the lamp was lit at Deepathoon on Saturday. It also specified that the flame should be brought from the Uchipillaiyar Mandapam, where the lamp had previously been lit.

The court issued a contempt notice to the state government over what it described as a “willful and brazen” violation of its earlier order. The latest directive placed the focus on the implementation of the court's instructions and the administration's responsibility to facilitate the ritual.

CRPF deployed as security arrangements tightened

Security was stepped up across Thirupparankundram hill ahead of the ceremony, with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed to oversee security and surveillance.

Personnel were stationed around the temple, the hilltop and the nearby Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah. Authorities also maintained a 50-metre buffer zone around the dargah in accordance with the court's directions, while regulating movement and conducting security checks.

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Devotees were permitted to witness the lighting at Deepathoon, subject to the prescribed distance from the dargah. Medical teams and additional safety arrangements were also put in place to manage the gathering.

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Why Thirupparankundram hill is in focus

Thirupparankundram hill is home to the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple, an important shrine dedicated to Lord Murugan, as well as the Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah. The dispute over the location of the ceremonial lamp has brought questions concerning religious practices, access to the hill and the administration of the area into focus.

The Supreme Court's intervention has drawn attention to the competing concerns surrounding the ritual, with devotees seeking the lighting at Deepathoon welcoming the directive. At the same time, the dispute has raised concerns about its potential impact on the longstanding coexistence between communities in the area.