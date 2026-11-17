The Army is preparing to send the proposal to the Eighth Central Pay Commission through the Ministry of Defence. The recommendations could be finalised soon and may be sent this month or next month.

The Army’s current rank system has a pyramid-like structure. There are many officers at the Lieutenant Colonel and lower ranks, but fewer posts at the top. This means officers often have to wait for senior positions to become available before they can be promoted.

Army officers take an average of 32-33 years to reach the pay level of a Major General. In comparison, IAS, IPS and Forest Service officers reach a similar level in 16-18 years.

The proposed change is meant to reduce this difference and give Army officers a better chance of reaching senior ranks earlier.

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The idea was also discussed in 2018, when General Bipin Rawat was the Army Chief. A cadre study at the time looked at the possibility of removing the Brigadier rank, but the proposal was not implemented.

How will the Army’s command system change?

If the proposal is approved, Major Generals could command brigades, a job currently handled by Brigadiers. They would continue to hold responsibilities at the division level as well.

Major General could also become the minimum retirement rank for regular officers. This could give officers a more stable career and reduce the chances of them retiring at lower ranks.

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The proposal comes as the Army is already changing the way some of its units are organised.

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The Army has activated five Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs) and one Fire Support Group. Each IBG has around 5,000 personnel. It is bigger than a brigade but smaller than a division, and is commanded by a Major General.

This means Major Generals are already handling responsibilities similar to those proposed under the new system.

What about the Navy and Air Force?

The change could also affect the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

The Commodore in the Navy and Air Commodore in the Air Force are equivalent to the Brigadier rank. So, any major change in the Army’s rank system would also need to be discussed with the other two services.

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The proposal could help officers get promoted faster and improve their chances of reaching senior ranks. It could also help the Army retain experienced officers and improve morale.

However, removing the Brigadier rank would also create some challenges. The Army would have to decide how to adjust the existing Brigadier posts and divide their responsibilities. It would also have to ensure that the new system works smoothly with the Navy and Air Force.

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If approved, the proposal would bring a major change to the Army’s rank and promotion system. The final decision will depend on the formal recommendation to the Eighth Central Pay Commission and the government's approval.