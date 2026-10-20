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Planning a Vietnam trip? Sun PhuQuoc Airways announces direct flights from Ahmedabad

Planning a Vietnam trip? Sun PhuQuoc Airways announces direct flights from Ahmedabad

Passengers booking through the airline’s official website or mobile application between October 16 and November 13, 2026, can avail themselves of an additional 20% discount on base fares, subject to the applicable terms and conditions

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 20, 2026 3:08 PM IST
Planning a Vietnam trip? Sun PhuQuoc Airways announces direct flights from AhmedabadSun PhuQuoc Airways is set to launch direct flights between Ahmedabad and Vietnam’s Phu Quoc island

Sun PhuQuoc Airways is set to launch direct flights between Ahmedabad and Vietnam’s Phu Quoc island in December 2026, offering Indian travellers a new option to visit the popular holiday destination without a connecting flight. The service will mark the Vietnamese airline’s first direct route to India, with one-way fares starting at ₹9,596, including taxes and fees.

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According to the airline’s announcement, bookings for the new route opened on October 16. The service is scheduled to commence on December 2, 2026, with five flights per week. Travellers should check the airline’s official website for the confirmed departure date.

READ THIS: Now, fly non-stop to Hanoi! Vietnam Airlines launches direct flights from Ahmedabad

Sun PhuQuoc Airways Ahmedabad-Phu Quoc flight schedule

The airline will initially operate flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. The journey is expected to take approximately five hours and 25 minutes, providing a direct connection between Ahmedabad and Phu Quoc.

Flight 9G315 will depart Phu Quoc International Airport at 7:35 pm and arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad at 11:30 pm local time. The return service, flight 9G314, is scheduled to depart Ahmedabad at 1 am and reach Phu Quoc at 7:15 am.

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Sun PhuQuoc Airways plans to increase the frequency to daily flights from early February 2027, subject to its operational schedule.

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Sun PhuQuoc Airways ticket prices and discounts

The airline has announced introductory one-way fares from Ahmedabad to Phu Quoc starting at ₹9,596, inclusive of taxes and fees. The promotional fares apply to the first four flights in each direction.

For the Phu Quoc-Ahmedabad journey, fares start at 2,619,000 Vietnamese dong, according to the airline’s announcement.

Passengers booking through the airline’s official website or mobile application between October 16 and November 13, 2026, can avail themselves of an additional 20% discount on base fares, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

The airline is also offering a complimentary travel package featuring Sun World Hon Thom cable car tickets, WOW Pass priority access and discounts of up to 30% on selected resort, entertainment and leisure services in Phu Quoc.

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Published on: Oct 20, 2026 3:08 PM IST
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