Planning a Vietnam trip? Sun PhuQuoc Airways announces direct flights from Ahmedabad

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Sun PhuQuoc Airways Ahmedabad-Phu Quoc flight schedule
The airline will initially operate flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. The journey is expected to take approximately five hours and 25 minutes, providing a direct connection between Ahmedabad and Phu Quoc.
Flight 9G315 will depart Phu Quoc International Airport at 7:35 pm and arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad at 11:30 pm local time. The return service, flight 9G314, is scheduled to depart Ahmedabad at 1 am and reach Phu Quoc at 7:15 am.
Sun PhuQuoc Airways plans to increase the frequency to daily flights from early February 2027, subject to its operational schedule.
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Sun PhuQuoc Airways ticket prices and discounts
The airline has announced introductory one-way fares from Ahmedabad to Phu Quoc starting at ₹9,596, inclusive of taxes and fees. The promotional fares apply to the first four flights in each direction.
For the Phu Quoc-Ahmedabad journey, fares start at 2,619,000 Vietnamese dong, according to the airline’s announcement.
Passengers booking through the airline’s official website or mobile application between October 16 and November 13, 2026, can avail themselves of an additional 20% discount on base fares, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.
The airline is also offering a complimentary travel package featuring Sun World Hon Thom cable car tickets, WOW Pass priority access and discounts of up to 30% on selected resort, entertainment and leisure services in Phu Quoc.