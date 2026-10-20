Planning a Vietnam trip? Sun PhuQuoc Airways announces direct flights from Ahmedabad

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Sun PhuQuoc Airways Ahmedabad-Phu Quoc flight schedule

The airline will initially operate flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. The journey is expected to take approximately five hours and 25 minutes, providing a direct connection between Ahmedabad and Phu Quoc.

Flight 9G315 will depart Phu Quoc International Airport at 7:35 pm and arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad at 11:30 pm local time. The return service, flight 9G314, is scheduled to depart Ahmedabad at 1 am and reach Phu Quoc at 7:15 am.

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SUN PHUQUOC AIRWAYS OPENS SALES FOR PHU QUOC - AHMEDABAD, NONSTOP FROM 2,619,000 VND ONE WAY Sun PhuQuoc Airways has officially opened sales for its nonstop route between Phu Quoc (PQC) and Ahmedabad (AMD), marking the airline’s first connection to India. With a nonstop flight time of just 5 hours 25 minutes, you can easily discover Ahmedabad, a vibrant city in western India, without any connections. The route is scheduled to launch on 2 December 2026, with five flights a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. 👉 LAUNCH OFFER: Fares from just 2,619,000 VND one way, including taxes and fees, available on the first four flights. 👉 EARLY BIRD 20% OFF: Book from 16 October to 16 November 2026 to enjoy 20% off base fares for travel until 31 December 2026. Book now on the Sun PhuQuoc Airways website and mobile app, get ready to take off from 2 December 2026 and discover the vibrant cultural colours of Ahmedabad. #SunGroup #SunPhuQuocAirways — Sun PhuQuoc Airways (@SunPQAirways) October 16, 2026

Sun PhuQuoc Airways plans to increase the frequency to daily flights from early February 2027, subject to its operational schedule.

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Sun PhuQuoc Airways ticket prices and discounts

The airline has announced introductory one-way fares from Ahmedabad to Phu Quoc starting at ₹9,596, inclusive of taxes and fees. The promotional fares apply to the first four flights in each direction.

For the Phu Quoc-Ahmedabad journey, fares start at 2,619,000 Vietnamese dong, according to the airline’s announcement.

Passengers booking through the airline’s official website or mobile application between October 16 and November 13, 2026, can avail themselves of an additional 20% discount on base fares, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

The airline is also offering a complimentary travel package featuring Sun World Hon Thom cable car tickets, WOW Pass priority access and discounts of up to 30% on selected resort, entertainment and leisure services in Phu Quoc.