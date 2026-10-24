Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
'Our shared priority must always be...': Ram Mohan Naidu thanks Tamil Nadu CM Vijay for cutting VAT on ATF

'Our shared priority must always be...': Ram Mohan Naidu thanks Tamil Nadu CM Vijay for cutting VAT on ATF

The changes were notified by the state’s Commercial Taxes and Registration Department through an extraordinary gazette notification dated October 23, 2026

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 24, 2026 3:00 PM IST
'Our shared priority must always be...': Ram Mohan Naidu thanks Tamil Nadu CM Vijay for cutting VAT on ATFTamil Nadu CM Vijay and Ram Mohan Naidu

Tamil Nadu’s decision to sharply reduce taxes on aviation fuel has drawn appreciation from Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, who said cooperation between the Centre and states was essential to making air travel more affordable. The move comes as the state government seeks to ease the tax burden on airlines operating from its airports.

Advertisement

Under the revised tax structure, the Tamil Nadu government has reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 29% to 16% at Chennai airport. At other airports across the state, the rate has been brought down to 1%.

The changes were notified by the state’s Commercial Taxes and Registration Department through an extraordinary gazette notification dated October 23, 2026. The revised rates will take effect from November 1, 2026, and remain in force until October 31, 2027.

DO CHECKOUT: “We Want Reasonable Prices”: Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu On Jet Fuel Cost Talks

What Ram Mohan Naidu said about Tamil Nadu’s decision

Naidu welcomed the tax reduction in a post on X, thanking Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for the initiative.

Advertisement

“Appreciate the Tamil Nadu Government’s decision to reduce VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), a welcome step for the aviation sector. Thank you to Hon’ble Chief Minister Thiru @TVKVijayHQ for this initiative,” the minister wrote.

He also stressed that making air travel affordable required joint efforts by the Centre and state governments.

“Our shared priority must always be the passengers,” Naidu added, underlining the importance of cooperation in addressing the cost pressures faced by the aviation industry.

Advertisement

READ NOW: Air India hikes fuel surcharge from Oct 9; domestic flyers to pay up to Rs 1,200 more

What the new ATF VAT rates mean

The revised rates apply to aviation fuel sold by oil companies to scheduled airlines for domestic flights. Under the notification, airlines will have to submit a declaration signed by the purchaser along with their monthly tax returns to establish that the fuel is intended for domestic aviation operations.

ATF is a significant component of airline operating expenses. A reduction in VAT can lower the tax component of fuel purchases, potentially helping airlines manage costs and improve the economics of operating flights.

The cut to 1% at airports outside Chennai is particularly significant for regional aviation, as it reduces the tax rate by 28 percentage points. At Chennai airport, the reduction from 29% to 16% represents a 13-percentage-point cut.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 24, 2026 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more