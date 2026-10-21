Rajasthan Police allegedly hacked, 70,000 identity records and 59,460 mobile numbers claimed to be up for sale

“We have breached Rajasthan Police, and its data is now available for purchase,” Scarlettgroup said on the forum.

The hackers claim that they have access to around 70,000 identity records and 59,460 mobile numbers. The group also says it obtained details about FIRs, eKYCs and witness statements.

The Rajasthan Police has not commented on the claims at the time of writing. India Today cannot independently confirm the authenticity of the breach.

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What data do the hackers claim to have?

The hackers claim that they have emails belonging to the director, inspector general and others. They also claim that the data includes attachments totalling 6.63 GB.

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According to Scarlettgroup, the attachments contain eKYC documents, FIRs, investigation bundles, pay slips, identity cards, bank statements, scanned reports and circulars.

Scarlettgroup has shared redacted images of sample documents from the data set. The group says unredacted versions would be provided upon purchase. No price was given for the sale, though the group claims it will sell the data to multiple buyers.

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Rajasthan Police data leak remains unverified

The authenticity, attribution and full extent of the claimed breach remain unverified.

It is not yet clear whether the data is genuine or whether it came directly from the Rajasthan Police website. If genuine, it could be used for identity theft and cyberfraud.

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Earlier today, the State Bank of India confirmed a data breach that compromised the data of nearly 3,900 customers.

While SBI did not name the group behind the attack, a group called “Siriusim” had claimed to have hacked the bank on BreachForums.