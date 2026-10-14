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'We stand with Saudi Arabia': India condemns Houthi attack on Aramco, calls it 'unacceptable'

'We stand with Saudi Arabia': India condemns Houthi attack on Aramco, calls it 'unacceptable'

Houthi in the last few days has carried out a series of attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's airports and oil infrastructure

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 5:44 PM IST
'We stand with Saudi Arabia': India condemns Houthi attack on Aramco, calls it 'unacceptable'3. India stands with Saudi Arabia after Aramco attack, MEA calls for immediate end to strikes

India on Wednesday strongly condemned the attacks on Saudi Arabia, including the strike on Saudi Aramco's headquarters in Dhahran. New Delhi called the attacks "totally unacceptable" and expressed solidarity with the kingdom.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also raised concerns over the safety of Indian nationals after attacks on airports disrupted flights and left several people injured.

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"There has been a string of attacks in Saudi Arabia, including yesterday's attack on Aramco headquarters. We condemn all such attacks on civilian infrastructure and call for them to cease immediately. They are totally unacceptable," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We stand in solidarity with the people and government of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty and hope for a return to peace and normalcy in the region," he added.

The statement comes amid a series of Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's airports and oil infrastructure. The strikes have disrupted aviation operations and added to fears about global oil supplies.

Jaiswal said the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia was closely monitoring the situation and assisting Indian nationals affected by the attacks.

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According to the MEA, an attack on October 10 injured 12 people, one of whom subsequently died. His last rites were performed in Riyadh in accordance with his family's wishes, with assistance from the Indian Embassy. Of the remaining 11 injured, three have been discharged, while eight are still hospitalised, including four in intensive care.

"Embassy officials are regularly visiting them and staying in touch with their families. We remain committed to doing our best for the welfare and well-being of our nationals abroad," Jaiswal said.

The attacks have also disrupted flight schedules, particularly services operated by Indian carriers to and from Riyadh, Dammam, Medina and Jeddah.

The embassy has issued advisories for Indian nationals and is providing updated information to travellers, including those stranded because of flight disruptions.

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Trump warns Houthis over oil prices

The developments come a day after US President Donald Trump issued a warning to the Houthis, accusing them of deliberately attacking Saudi Arabia to drive up global oil prices ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections. "The Houthis are behaving very badly," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

He accused the group of acting "probably at the behest of Iran" and of "purposefully trying to drive up Oil Prices, probably prior to the U.S. Elections."

Trump also referred to previous US military strikes against the Houthis and warned that he would remember their latest actions even after the elections.

"Somebody should explain to them that I'm not running in the Elections, I've already won, IN A MASSIVE LANDSLIDE, but I'll be there after the Elections, and I will never forget!" he said.

India raises safety of seafarers with Iran

Separately, the MEA confirmed that National Security Adviser Ajit Doval spoke with his Iranian counterpart, Dr Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, on October 12.

The two discussed bilateral relations, regional security and international developments. "The safety and security of Indian seafarers and Indian tankers were also raised during the conversation," Jaiswal said. 

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Published on: Oct 14, 2026 5:43 PM IST
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