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Several Areas in ‘Very Poor’ Zone

The Delhi Technological University (DTU) area recorded an AQI of 326, while Anand Vihar logged 358 and North Campus 308, according to data cited by the Delhi government. IGNOU Maidan Garhi and Burari Crossing also recorded an AQI of 304 each.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as "poor", a range that can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure. Readings between 301 and 400 are categorised as “very poor,” posing a higher health risk, particularly for children, the elderly and people with respiratory or heart conditions.

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NCR Conditions

Air quality across the National Capital Region remained uneven, with several cities also recording “poor” readings, according to CPCB data.

Panchgaon in Haryana recorded the highest AQI in the region at 297, followed by Gurugram at 275, according to CPCB real-time data. Meerut logged 252, Ghaziabad 244, Bhiwadi 231, Bahadurgarh 235 and Dharuhera 227.

Noida recorded an AQI of 212, while Bulandshahr and Greater Noida stood at 219 and 212 respectively, keeping them in the “poor” category.

Winter Conditions Worsen Pollution

The deterioration in air quality coincided with a rise in winter chill across the Capital. Meteorological conditions, including lower temperatures and reduced wind movement, tend to trap pollutants closer to the ground, worsening the concentration of particulate matter in the air.

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Delhi’s Air Quality Early Warning System, AIRWISE-Delhi, had recorded the city’s AQI at 222 at 8 pm on Tuesday, also placing it in the “poor” category under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 1. The system is maintained by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and provides air-quality forecasts and decision-support information for Delhi.

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Health Advisory Issued

Health experts generally advise residents, especially children, the elderly and those with respiratory or heart conditions, to limit outdoor exertion and use masks in high-traffic areas. The AIRWISE-Delhi source-apportionment estimates attributed 20.5 per cent of the estimated PM2.5 load to vehicular emissions, 2.3 per cent to stubble burning near Delhi and 1.9 per cent to waste burning.