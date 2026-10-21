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Mumbai to get world-class yacht marina at Victoria Dock; bids invited for ₹923 crore project

Mumbai to get world-class yacht marina at Victoria Dock; bids invited for ₹923 crore project

Planned landside facilities include a marina terminal building, international-standard sailing school, yacht club, yacht repair yard at Haji Bunder, dry stack, fuel station, five-star hotel, and tourism business centre

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 6:12 PM IST
Mumbai to get world-class yacht marina at Victoria Dock; bids invited for ₹923 crore project604 yacht berths, 5-star hotel: Mumbai Port invites bids for ₹923 crore marina at Victoria Dock

The Mumbai Port Authority has invited bids from domestic and international investors for the development of a ₹922.67-crore marina at Victoria Dock in Mumbai. The project has plans for 604 yacht berths, a five-star hotel, sailing school, and waterfront tourism facilities.

The Viksit Bharat Mumbai Marina project will be developed under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model. The selected concessionaire would be responsible for developing the landside facilities, expanding berthing capacity and operating the marina for 45 years before transferring the assets to the port authority.

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The proposed marina will cover a protected water area of 37.3 hectares and have capacity for 604 yachts at full development, including 424 berths in the first phase, the port authority said in a statement.

What will the project include?

The planned landside facilities include a marina terminal building, international-standard sailing school, yacht club, yacht repair yard at Haji Bunder, dry-stack storage facility and fuel station.

The project also proposes a five-star hotel, tourism business centre, food and beverage outlets, retail zones and dedicated spaces for boat shows and events.

The authority said it has already commenced marine works, including construction of a piled breakwater with an approach trestle of approximately 150 metres, six piled service platforms, floating pontoons and gangways for around 424 berths, along with capital dredging.

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Environmental and Coastal Regulation Zone clearances have been obtained for the entire project area, the authority said.

Bid submission deadline: December 15

The tender will follow a single-stage, two-envelope electronic bidding process. The bidder offering the highest percentage share of gross revenue to Mumbai Port Authority will be selected as the preferred bidder.

Interested companies can participate individually or through a consortium of up to four members.

The last date for submitting pre-bid queries is October 28, 2026, while pre-bid meetings are scheduled for October 30 and November 25. The final deadline for submitting bids is December 15, 2026.

Dr M Angamuthu, Chairperson of Mumbai Port Authority, said the project would create opportunities for marine tourism while maintaining port operations and safety.

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"Mumbai's identity is inseparable from the sea. The Viksit Bharat Mumbai Marina will open a part of the city’s working harbour for organised marine tourism, sailing and waterfront services, while keeping port operations and safety at the centre," he said.

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Published on: Oct 21, 2026 6:12 PM IST
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