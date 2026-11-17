The award, founded by Britain's Prince William, recognises Mahindra's efforts to reduce emissions while creating livelihood opportunities through electric last-mile transportation.

According to the company, MLMML has sold more than 400,000 electric commercial vehicles in India. These vehicles have collectively travelled over 9 billion kilometres and helped avoid approximately 185,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Read More: 'Who needs wings to fly?': Anand Mahindra on Prince William driving Kate Middleton in a Mahindra e-rickshaw

How Mahindra plans to use the prize money

Mahindra said the £1 million grant will support partnerships with charities to train women drivers and improve access to affordable financing.

The company also plans to work with cities to expand EV charging infrastructure in underserved areas and collaborate with other Earthshot Prize finalists to introduce electric rickshaws in more communities.

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Dr Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director of Mahindra Group, said the award recognised the company's efforts to combine business growth with environmental impact.

"Winning The Earthshot Prize is a tremendous honour and demonstration of what is possible when purpose is translated into action. We applaud Prince William's pioneering leadership in creating a platform that recognises and accelerates solutions for our planet."

He added, "We are proud of what Mahindra Last Mile Mobility has achieved in India to bring that purpose to life, and we are excited to build on this impact."

'400,000 vehicles powering 400,000 livelihoods'

Rajesh Jejurikar, Chairman of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility and Executive Director and CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra's Auto and Farm Sector, said the company's electric vehicles were also supporting small businesses and self-employment.

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"Each of the 400,000 Mahindra electric vehicles is helping power 400,000 livelihoods every day. For many of these customers, these vehicles are working assets that support their families and enable micro-entrepreneurship."

Jejurikar said the recognition showed that cleaner transportation could be commercially viable while supporting livelihoods.

"Being named as winner for The Earthshot Prize recognises a model where cleaner mobility, customer prosperity and scale can go together. It also strengthens our belief that solutions proven in India can have relevance across other markets."

Suman Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of MLMML, said the award would encourage the company to accelerate its transition towards sustainable mobility.

"Every electric vehicle on the road means cleaner air, lower emissions and better livelihoods for the millions who depend on last-mile mobility. By making electric mobility an economically compelling choice, we are demonstrating that environmental impact and economic progress can go hand in hand."

Founded by Prince William, The Earthshot Prize recognises environmental solutions across five categories, including clean air, climate change, nature restoration, ocean conservation and waste reduction.

Five winners are selected annually, with each receiving £1 million to expand their initiatives. All 15 finalists also join a year-long fellowship programme.

