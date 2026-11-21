Executives familiar with the developments indicated that another SDTT meeting may become necessary if the Tata Sons agenda includes matters requiring the Trusts' consent.



At the centre of the discussions is Article 121A of Tata Sons' Articles of Association, which governs certain matters requiring consent from Tata Trusts.

According to the ET report, the view within the Trusts is that SDTT would need to reconvene if the November 26 agenda includes issues falling under this provision.

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The agenda is therefore significant because it would help determine whether the Trusts need to consider and approve specific matters before the Tata Sons board proceeds.

Any such requirement could add another layer of consultation to the decision-making process.

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What happened at Friday's meeting?

The SDTT board meeting on Friday was reportedly restricted to routine Trust matters, with approximately ₹150 crore in philanthropic grants receiving approval.

The meeting did not discuss the Reserve Bank of India's directive concerning Tata Sons or the proposed listing of the holding company, ET reported, citing executives close to the matter.

The five-member SDTT board includes Noel Tata, Neville Tata, Bhaskar Bhat, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh.

While Noel Tata, Neville Tata and Bhat attended in person, Srinivasan and Singh participated virtually.

During the meeting, Bhat reportedly expressed concern that the continuing disagreements could damage the Tata brand, despite his respect for both Tata Sons and Tata Trusts.

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Governance concerns remain unresolved

The developments come amid wider questions over trustee independence and decision-making within the Tata ecosystem.

According to ET, Jimmy Tata, Noel Tata's half-brother, recently communicated concerns to Vijay Singh regarding Noel's reported efforts to consolidate influence through the Trusts and the induction of his children into various trusts.

Separately, Darius Khambata declined reappointment to SDTT and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, citing concerns involving trustee independence, governance and the proposed Tata Sons listing.

The November 26 board meeting could become an important test of coordination between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts.

However, whether SDTT reconvenes will depend on the agenda and whether any proposed decisions require Trust consent under Article 121A.

DO READ: Tata Sons braces for November 26 showdown with Tata Trusts over mandatory RBI listing: Report