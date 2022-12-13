Over 11,000 faculty positions vacant in central universities, IITs, IIMs: Govt

Over 11,000 faculty positions are vacant in central universities, IITs and IIMs in the country, as mentioned by the Ministry of Education. The data shared by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply in Lok Sabha, showed that there are a total of 6,180 posts of professor, associate professor and assistant professor vacant in 45 central universities. This is out of the total of 18,956 posts that have been sanctioned.

In Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) too, a total of 4,502 posts out of 11,170 sanctioned posts are vacant, while 493 posts out of 1,566 faculty posts are vacant in Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). There are 23 IITs and 20 IIMs in the country.

In the central universities and IIMs, 961 positions among the vacant posts are reserved for SC category, 578 for ST category, 1,657 for OBC category. EWS and PWD categories have 643 and 301 posts reserved respectively.

Dharmendra Pradhan said that he has directed all higher education institutions to fill up the vacancies in a Mission Mode. He said that vacancies and filling of the vacancies is a continuous process, and that central universities are autonomous bodies that have their own recruitment process, formulated by their regulatory bodies.

According to the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers Cadre) Act, 2019, notified on July 9, 2019, reservation is applicable in all the higher educational institutions except the ones listed in the schedule and few other exceptions as stated in the Act.

"As per this Act, reservation is provided for all posts in direct recruitment in teacher's cadre in Central Educational Institutions. After enactment of this Act, no reserved post is to be de-reserved," Pradhan said.

(With agency inputs)

