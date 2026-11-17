Of the 99 Indian institutions, eight made their debut this year. Among those ranked previously, 38 improved their positions, 19 remained unchanged, and 34 declined.

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India also had 42 universities among the global top 1,000, jointly occupying third place with Mainland China. The United States led with 128 universities, followed by the United Kingdom with 84.

Indian universities make gains

The rankings showed that 13 Indian institutions secured positions among the world's top 500, compared with five in the inaugural 2023 edition. The number had risen to nine in 2024, 11 in 2025 and 12 in 2026.

Vellore Institute of Technology entered the global top 300 for the first time, while Manipal Academy of Higher Education moved into the top 400.

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Chandigarh University and Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) entered the top 600 for the first time. Jawaharlal Nehru University also returned to the top 500 for the first time since 2023.

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Reacting to the rankings, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said India's progress reflected growing efforts by higher education institutions towards sustainability.

"India's growing presence in global sustainability rankings reflects the steady progress of our higher education institutions towards a more sustainable future. The QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2027 highlight encouraging progress by Indian institutions, with 38 improving their rankings and 13 securing a place in the global top 500, up from just five in 2023," Joshi said in a post on X.

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"This progress reflects the growing commitment of our universities to sustainability, social responsibility and environmental stewardship...we remain committed to building an education ecosystem that advances innovation, responsibility and sustainable development," he added.

QS CEO Jessica Turner said the rankings assess universities on their environmental and social impact, alongside their operational sustainability practices.

"The QS World University Rankings: Sustainability are designed to encourage higher education institutions worldwide to consider their social and environmental impact as centres of education and research, as well as the operational sustainability challenges as major employers," Turner said.

She highlighted improvements in India's performance across key indicators. "Overall, India's higher education system continues to improve in key sustainability metrics, with more than 70 pc of entries rising in both Equality and Employability and Outcomes."

Turner added that India's representation had increased from 14 institutions in 2023 to 99 in 2027. During the same period, the average score of Indian institutions rose from 26.9 to 55.

Globally, the United States had the highest representation with 214 universities, followed by Mainland China with 149 and the United Kingdom with 105.

(With inputs from PTI)