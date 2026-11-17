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According to the retention list shared by the franchise, RCB have retained a mix of experienced international cricketers and Indian talent. Kohli remains the central figure in the batting department, while Patidar will continue to lead the side. The retained group also features Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Romario Shepherd and Suyash Sharma.

The defending champions appear keen to preserve the combination that has delivered success while leaving room to strengthen their squad at the auction.

RCB released players ahead of IPL 2027 auction

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RCB have released Jacob Bethell, Mangesh Yadav, Richard Gleeson, Satvik Deswal, Swapnil Singh and Vihaan Malhotra, according to the released-player graphic.

Bethell's departure is among the notable developments, with the England all-rounder no longer featuring in the franchise's retained group. The other releases allow RCB to reassess their options and address potential gaps in the squad before the next season.

The franchise will now look to make the most of the auction to add depth and strengthen its options across departments.\

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RCB's remaining purse and slots for IPL 2027

The retention graphic indicates that RCB have ₹14.15 crore remaining in their purse and five slots available ahead of the auction. This gives the management an opportunity to target players who can provide additional flexibility and cover for key positions.

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With a core comprising experienced batters, pace bowlers and all-rounders, RCB could focus on strengthening their bench and adding suitable alternatives for the upcoming campaign. Their final squad composition will depend on the players they acquire at the auction.

Have RCB made any trades for IPL 2027?

As of November 17, no completed player trade involving RCB was listed in the reported IPL 2027 trade deals. Several other franchises have made significant moves, including the high-profile exchange involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

RCB's current squad changes, therefore, centre on their retention and release decisions rather than a reported trade-in or trade-out. The franchise will have to rely on its existing core and auction strategy to strengthen its title defence.