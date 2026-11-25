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A decade of growth

Amazon said sellers on the programme now come from 28 states, seven union territories and more than 200 cities and towns. They can sell to customers on more than 18 Amazon stores, including in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the UAE, France, Italy and Spain.

“India has the potential to become a global powerhouse for consumer exports, and ecommerce is helping turn that ambition into reality,” said Srinidhi Kalvapudi, Head of Amazon Global Selling India.

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Kalvapudi said the company’s focus would be on making global selling simpler through AI-led innovation, capacity building and ecosystem partnerships, while supporting the government’s push to take “Brand India” overseas.

Textiles lead momentum

Home textiles and apparel emerged as major growth drivers in 2026. The home category recorded a compound annual growth rate of 30% over the last decade, while apparel grew at 23%, Amazon said.

To strengthen the textile ecosystem, Amazon launched a cluster-led initiative in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, aimed at unlocking the region’s rug-manufacturing potential and speeding up exporter onboarding.

It also signed memoranda of understanding with the Apparel Export Promotion Council, Carpet Export Promotion Council and The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council.

These steps align with the Government of India’s target of achieving $100 billion in textile exports by 2030, according to the company.

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Fast-growing categories

Health and personal care was the fastest-growing product category on the platform over the past 10 years, recording a 45% CAGR. It was followed by grocery at 44%, beauty at 42% and toys at 35%. Home, furniture and apparel recorded 30%, 27% and 23% CAGR, respectively.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan were among the states with the highest number of exporters. Delhi had more than 36,000 exporters, while Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat each had over 28,000.

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Smaller cities emerge

Amazon also highlighted rising export activity beyond major metros. Exporters from Erode in Tamil Nadu crossed $121.5 million in sales, while those from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh crossed $83 million.

Other cities that crossed major sales milestones included Haridwar (56 million), Panipat (51 million), Kangra (40 million), Kanchipuram (29 million) and Alappuzha ($30 million).

Exporter optimism

Deepak Mehrotra, founder and CEO of California Design Den, an Amazon Global Selling exporter, said the programme helped the company move from traditional manufacturing to building a global consumer brand.

“Today, by some estimates, our products are used in over 4% of US households, which is incredibly rewarding and a testament to the potential of Indian businesses in global markets,” Mehrotra said.