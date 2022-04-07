Godrej Properties announces new project in Mumbai, with booking potential of Rs 1,000 cr 

Real estate developers Godrej Properties Ltd, on Thursday, announced that it will develop a residential group housing project in Mumbai, off Akurli crossroad at Hanuman Nagar, Kandivali, East.

It will have an estimated booking value potential of approximately Rs 1,000 crore, the company informed in a press statement.

"We are pleased to add this project to our portfolio. Kandivali is a developed micro-market and extending our existing projects in the location fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence in key micro markets across India," said Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties.

Godrej Properties has extended its existing arrangements with Shivam Realty for the project. The company said that it is an extension of Godrej Tranquil and Godrej Nest and will offer approximately 7 lakh square feet of saleable area.

"The project will be developed as a modern residential project comprising of apartments of various configurations," adding that the land for the project is located with easy access to the Western Express Highway.

The company said that it will offer a "well-developed social and civic infrastructure with multiple

schools, hospitals, retail malls, residential and commercial spaces in close proximity".