An analysis of 359 listed companies showed aggregate net profit growth accelerated to 24.3% year-on-year in July–September from 8.8% in April–June, while revenue growth increased from 17.9% to 21.5%.

Raw material costs remain elevated

Although input-cost pressures have moderated, manufacturing companies continue to grapple with expensive raw materials.

Raw material cost growth slowed to 35% in the September quarter from 46.5% in the preceding quarter. However, it continued to outpace manufacturing companies' sales growth of 29.9%.

Raw material expenses accounted for 46% of net sales, down from a 13-quarter high of 49.2% in April–June but above the 44.3% recorded a year earlier.

Analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities attributed the improvement in corporate profitability to stronger commodity earnings, price increases and favourable base effects associated with GST rate cuts and earlier stress in the microfinance segment.

Advertisement

India Inc: Corporate profitability versus cost pressures

Financial indicator April–June 2026 July–September 2026 Aggregate revenue growth 17.9% 21.5% Aggregate net profit growth 8.8% 24.3% Raw material cost growth 46.5% 35% Employee cost growth 10.8% 10.2% Interest cost growth* 13.7% 7.3% Raw material costs as share of net sales 49.2% 46% Automobile revenue growth Around 30% Around 30% Automobile profit growth 4% 9% Profit growth excluding BFSI and oil and gas 13% 28%

\* Excluding BFSI and oil and gas companies.

Are consumers paying more?

Companies with stronger pricing power are better positioned to pass rising production costs on to customers without significantly affecting demand.

Advertisement

However, the ability to raise prices varies considerably across industries. Automobile and component manufacturers recorded revenue growth of around 30%, supported partly by GST rate cuts, but profit growth remained at 9%.

Price increases were insufficient to fully offset rising commodity expenses, while employee costs increased nearly 30%.

Higher copper prices also inflated reported revenues at Motherson Sumi Wiring India through cost pass-through arrangements with automakers, without generating a corresponding increase in profits.

This illustrates how higher revenues do not necessarily reflect stronger underlying demand or improved profitability.

Cost efficiency rather than cost-cutting

Employee expenses offer another indication of how companies are managing inflationary pressures.

Aggregate staff cost growth moderated to 10.2% from 10.8% in the June quarter. Employee expenses as a proportion of revenue declined to a 13-quarter low of 12.1%, compared with 13.4% a year earlier.

The improvement primarily reflected revenues growing faster than payroll expenses rather than an outright reduction in employee spending.

Meanwhile, companies outside BFSI and oil and gas witnessed interest cost growth moderate from 13.7% to 7.3%, providing additional support to profitability.

Will inflation eventually hurt consumer demand?

The Reserve Bank of India has projected retail inflation at 5.2% for FY27, with price pressures expected to intensify during the second half.

Advertisement

While festive spending could support near-term demand, persistent price increases could strain household purchasing power and weaken discretionary consumption.

For India Inc, the challenge will be balancing profitability with consumer affordability. Companies that raise prices excessively risk losing customers, while those unable to pass on higher costs could face margin compression.

The December quarter could reveal whether corporate pricing power remains sustainable as inflationary pressures persist and the favourable base effect of GST cuts begins to fade.