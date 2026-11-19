The agreement forms part of Paytm's strategy to expand internationally through partnerships while limiting capital deployment.

Paytm to acquire 19.1% stake in CardUp

Under the proposed arrangement, Paytm Singapore will initially invest approximately ₹162 crore to acquire a 19.1% stake in CardUp Pte. Ltd., the payments subsidiary of Funding Societies.

An additional investment of approximately ₹38 crore may be made in another Funding Societies affiliate.

The transactions remain subject to confirmatory due diligence, corporate approvals, definitive agreements and regulatory clearances, wherever applicable.

Paytm Singapore expects to complete the CardUp acquisition by May 20, 2027.

CardUp's revenue grows sharply

CardUp, incorporated in Singapore on October 5, 2015, operates in the digital payments business.

Its turnover increased to ₹299.20 crore in calendar year 2025 from ₹194.38 crore in 2024 and ₹104.16 crore in 2023.

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The figures indicate substantial revenue expansion over the past three years, making CardUp a potential platform for Paytm's international technology offerings.

Five-year technology partnership

Alongside the investment, Paytm will enter into a business and technology partnership with CardUp.

Under the agreement, Paytm will provide payments and lending technology to support CardUp's expansion of technology-led payments and financial services in Singapore.

The initial agreement will remain valid for five years, with an option for renewal on mutually agreed terms.

Paytm will receive technology fees and a share of revenue generated through the partnership.

International expansion through partner-operated model

The transaction aligns with Paytm's previously announced international expansion strategy under its "Partner Operated" model.

Under this approach, Paytm and its subsidiaries provide payment acceptance technology and devices, while local partners manage merchant acquisition, distribution and operations.

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The company aims to generate licensing fees and revenue-sharing income without undertaking extensive direct operational investments.

Separately, One 97 Communications completed an additional ₹500 crore investment in Paytm Cloud Technologies, which subsequently invested ₹500 crore in Paytm Singapore, following the company's October 26 disclosure.