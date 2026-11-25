Under the latest proposals announced by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), India faces tariffs of up to 25% if a trade agreement is not finalised, compared with a proposed deal rate of 17%.

Reciprocal tariffs return in a new avatar

According to GTRI, Washington's proposed Section 301 excess-capacity tariffs effectively recreate the reciprocal tariff regime under a different legal framework.

The investigations, initiated on March 11, 2026, covered 16 economies, with the latest tariff proposals targeting 14 trading partners, excluding Mexico and Norway for now.

GTRI argues that the dual-rate structure allows Washington to use higher baseline tariffs as negotiating leverage while offering lower duties in exchange for trade concessions.

Under this framework, countries could potentially secure tariff relief even if the industrial capacity that originally triggered the investigation remains unchanged.

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India's marginal competitive advantage

The proposed 17% tariff rate would give India a headline tariff advantage over several competing manufacturing economies.

Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand face proposed deal rates of 18%, while Vietnam and China face rates of 20%. China's proposed rate, however, would be imposed alongside existing 2018 Section 301 tariffs.

GTRI describes India's one-to-three-percentage-point tariff advantage as a calculated incentive to encourage New Delhi to conclude an agreement rather than an objective assessment of manufacturing overcapacity.

While lower tariffs could improve export competitiveness, the economic benefits would need to be weighed against the potential costs of concessions sought by Washington.

Seven Indian sectors under scrutiny

The Section 301 investigation has flagged potential excess capacity or export surpluses across seven Indian manufacturing sectors, including solar modules, petrochemicals, steel, textiles, health-related goods, construction materials and automotive products.

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India's solar module manufacturing capacity, for instance, is estimated to be nearly three times domestic demand, according to GTRI.

However, the think tank argues that industrial expansion should be assessed against domestic consumption, international demand and future growth opportunities rather than exports alone.

Why GTRI wants India to resist pressure

GTRI also warned that the potential threat of Graham tariffs of up to 100% continues to complicate India's trade negotiations.

Instead of accepting a one-sided agreement, the think tank recommends that New Delhi challenge Washington's allegations sector by sector, demonstrating that manufacturing investments serve legitimate domestic and international demand.

For India, the challenge remains balancing immediate export competitiveness with its longer-term ambitions of becoming a global manufacturing hub, without compromising its industrial policy priorities under tariff pressure.