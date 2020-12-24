scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Work for farmers' development, prosperity: Rajasthan Guv urges agri universities

Addressing a virtual convocation ceremony of the Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur, Mishra said along with strengthening the economy, everyone needs to work together for the prosperity and development of farmers

The governor said endeavours should be made so that farmers can get maximum benefits from agriculture The governor said endeavours should be made so that farmers can get maximum benefits from agriculture

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday called upon agriculture universities to work for the development and prosperity of farmers in the country.

Addressing a virtual convocation ceremony of the Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur, Mishra said along with strengthening the economy, everyone needs to work together for the prosperity and development of farmers.

Calling upon the agriculture universities to work towards the development of farmers, the governor said endeavours should be made so that farmers can get maximum benefits from agriculture.

He also stressed on the need to make optimum use of technology to increase the efficiency of agricultural teaching and research activities.

Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria also attended the virtual ceremony.

Also Read: Wall Street opens higher over economic recovery hopes

Also Read: Focus on 'Vocal for Local', manufacturing value-added products to create jobs: Piyush Goyal

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos