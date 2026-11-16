Why is UPI nearly free?

For consumers, standard UPI payments are generally free. Merchants accepting regular bank-account-linked UPI transactions also face zero merchant discount rate (MDR) under India's existing framework.

MDR is the fee charged to merchants for accepting certain digital payments. It helps compensate payment processors, banks and other participants involved in facilitating transactions.

With zero MDR on prescribed UPI transactions, payment companies cannot earn conventional merchant transaction fees from these payments.

However, processing transactions still requires investment in technology, cybersecurity, infrastructure, and customer support.

Consequently, fintech companies increasingly depend on merchant subscriptions, payment devices, lending distribution and other financial services to generate revenue.

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How do digital wallets make money?

Unlike standard bank-account-linked UPI transactions, prepaid wallets allow customers to load money in advance and make payments using stored balances.

Certain wallet transactions can attract merchant fees under applicable commercial arrangements, creating opportunities for payment providers to earn transaction-based revenue.

Jefferies estimates wallet gross take rates of 1.5%–2%, with contribution levels of 30–50 basis points.

Consider a ₹1,000 wallet transaction. At a 1.5% gross take rate, the payment ecosystem could generate ₹15 in gross revenue.

However, that amount is not entirely profit. After processing expenses, incentives and other direct costs, the payment provider retains considerably less.

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At a net retention rate of 25 basis points, ₹1,000 of transactions would generate ₹2.50 before remaining operating expenses.

These are illustrative calculations, not standard charges on every wallet transaction.

Why is Paytm returning to wallets?

The RBI's preliminary approval creates an opportunity for Paytm to rebuild a business affected by regulatory restrictions in January 2024.

Jefferies estimates that routing just 1% of Paytm's projected FY29 gross merchandise value through wallets could generate approximately ₹700 crore in gross revenue.

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Assuming 25-basis-point net retention, the incremental contribution could reach around ₹120 crore, potentially increasing FY29 profit before tax by 3%.

However, final regulatory approval remains conditional on compliance with cybersecurity, systems audit and data-storage requirements.

Can wallets become a sustainable business?

Despite their revenue potential, wallets face significant challenges in an ecosystem dominated by UPI.

Payment companies must encourage customers to maintain prepaid balances, expand merchant acceptance and invest in technology and regulatory compliance.

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UPI's strength lies in transaction scale and convenience, while wallets may offer higher revenue per eligible transaction.

For fintech companies, the challenge is therefore not simply processing more payments but finding commercially viable ways to monetise them without compromising affordability or convenience.

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