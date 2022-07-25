EXCLUSIVE: Inflation no longer the biggest concern; says CEA

The sudden and persistent fall in global commodity prices in the recent past means that economies, which till now, were rapidly tightening their monetary policy to rein in inflation, are now treading more carefully, afraid that the high rates of interest may lead to economic recession.

Stating this, V. Anantha Nageswaran, the chief economic adviser (CEA) in the Ministry of Finance, said, “the concern in the past three to four weeks has shifted to declining growth, rather than inflation remaining in high single digits or double digits in Europe and North America.”

Speaking exclusively with Business Today global business editor Udayan Mukherjee, Nageswaran added that top economists across the world feel that inflation has peaked, after markets priced in the falling commodity prices and the impact of high interest rates on economic growth.

For India, this shift in stance could a blessing in disguise, he points out. “With growth rate not a concern, declining commodity prices and the bond market interest rates in US have moved in favour of India”, he said.

The CEA also rejected the view that India’s economic growth rate could slow to 5 per cent levels in 2023-24. “This extrapolation may have been true in the last decade when capital formation in India was stagnant. However, since then banks have strengthened their balance sheets and the capex cycle is active again. I can’t understand the pessimism,” he added.

On the recent strengthening of the US Dollar against the Indian Rupee, the CEA said the services and merchandise exports were on a growth path, balancing the oil import bill. “We have $580 billion in forex reserves. Interest rates calculations on NRI deposits have been liberalised. Import duty on gold has been raised,” adding that, “it is a challenge, but not an unsurmountable one”.