The proposal envisages centralised administration for large businesses with multiple GST registrations and faceless assistance for smaller taxpayers.

Around 2 lakh taxpayers currently hold registrations across multiple CGST jurisdictions.

Experts flag compliance challenges

Karthik Mani, Partner & Leader – Indirect Tax: South, Tax & Regulatory Advisory, BDO India, said centralisation could substantially benefit businesses operating across states.

"Centralised, faceless assessments could be a significant positive development for large organisations operating across multiple States," he said.

Currently, multiple jurisdictional assessments create duplication, increase compliance expenses and consume management resources.

Mani recommended clarifications on conflicting advance rulings, PAN-level compliance dashboards, transparent video hearings and defined procedural timelines.

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He also sought safeguards against parallel proceedings and a transition framework covering pending assessments, investigations and litigation.

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Transparency and taxpayer rights

Dilip B. Desai, Chairman, DHC – Desai Haribhakti, welcomed the proposal as an opportunity to reduce administrative discretion.

"The proposed faceless assessment framework for CGST taxpayers is a welcome move towards a more transparent, consistent and technology-driven GST administration," he said.

However, Desai stressed that taxpayers must receive meaningful opportunities to present their cases through video hearings and obtain reasoned orders within prescribed timelines.

He also highlighted the importance of coordination between central and state GST administrations to prevent inconsistent assessment procedures.

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Digital infrastructure will be crucial

Prabhat Ranjan, Senior Director, Nexdigm, said the framework could improve procedural efficiency by reducing direct interactions between taxpayers and tax officials.

"However, its success will depend on clear guidelines, robust digital infrastructure and effective grievance redressal mechanisms to ensure that taxpayers have a fair opportunity to present their cases," he said.

He described public consultation as an opportunity for businesses to identify implementation challenges.

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Other GST compliance reforms

The proposed framework follows decisions taken at the GST Council's October 8 meeting.

These include removing arrest powers of GST officers and increasing the prosecution threshold to ₹5 crore.

The Council also restricted inspections of goods-carrying vehicles to their origin and destination states, subject to senior-level authorisation.

For businesses, experts believe centralised assessments could simplify compliance, but successful implementation will require clear accountability, consistent procedures and protection of taxpayer rights.