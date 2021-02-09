Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot; netizens cry 'blasphemy'

Kangana Ranaut stirred up a storm on Twitter when she compared herself to Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep and Wonder Woman-star Gal Gadot. Netizens did not take to the self-praise kindly, calling Kangana pompous for comparing herself to the Hollywood actresses.

Kangana, who is no stranger to controversies, has been gearing up for the release of her two films - Jayalalitha's biopic Thalaivi and action flick Dhaakad.

Kangana shared the posters of her future releases on Twitter, showing the physical transformation that she has undergone for her roles in these two films. The tweet was captioned: "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad (sic)."

Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakadpic.twitter.com/fnW3D20o6K - Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

In another tweet, she wrote, "I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad (sic)."

I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakadpic.twitter.com/0RXB1FcM43 - Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

The reactions to the tweets were not in Kangana's favour with many calling her "arrogant" and "self-obsessed" for comparing herself to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot.

One Twitter user responded to her claims with: "Kangana and Meryl Streep in one breath? BLASPHEMY. Kangana is nowhere close to Meryl and can never be. Why is Kangana so pompous?"

To this she replied: "I honestly want to know why do we worship white people? Forget their budgets and our age gap, tell me about just acting can she do Thalaivi and Dhaakad? Queen and Tanu? Fashion and Panga? Kaya and Datto? Answer is she can't, then why not emerge from the deep rooted complex?"

I honestly want to know why do we worship white people? Forget their budgets and our age gap, tell me about just acting can she do Thalaivi and Dhaakad? Queen and Tanu? Fashion and Panga? Kaya and Datto? Answer is she can't, then why not emerge from the deep rooted complex? https://t.co/59ir97DCw5 - Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

The comments section of the Kangana's tweet soon turned into a roasting session with Twitterati trolling Kangana.

Oh My God! She is beating her own drums like few other can manage! BTW where is the range? Has she played any negative roles? Anti heroine? Any thing apart from author - producer backed roles. Any ordinary non glam roles? - Sandeep Mukherjee (@Libertarian196) February 9, 2021

"Range" is demonstrated by the actual performance, not pictures in costumes. After nearly 15 years in the industry, the fact that you are posting pictures of your unreleased films to claim you have "raw talent" and can do "skilled action" is hilarious. Such modesty, much wow pic.twitter.com/OWRdSntJ2f - Anti-Fascist Lady ð¤ (@DoggoMamma) February 9, 2021

If Meryl Street ever find out about you, she'll sue you for defamation. - Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) February 9, 2021

"I" and "me" used 8 times. Can any psychologist throw light, if this is a normal behavior? ð pic.twitter.com/seDDPKkuqR - Anu Mittal (@stylistanu) February 9, 2021

