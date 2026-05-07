American woman shares 10 life lessons from India, says she won't...

Five years after relocating to India, an American woman’s reflections on everyday life in a vastly different cultural setting have gone viral, with her candid take on growth, discomfort and belonging sparking conversation across social media.

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A journey shaped by challenges and growth

In her post titled, ‘10 life lessons I learned as an American living in India’, digital content creator Kristen Fischer reflected on how adapting to a new country transformed her perspective on life, identity and relationships.

"I have been living in India for 5 years now and I have learned many things along the way. Some things I learned the hard way. Many mistakes I have made. It hasn't always been easy. But it has also been amazing," said Fischer.

She noted that living in India has shaped who she is and challenged her in many ways, adding that she still has much more to learn and feels the country is slowly helping her become a better person.

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Now a business owner and mother of four, Fischer views the hurdles she faced as instrumental in building the life she leads today alongside her husband and children.

‘Only getting started’ in India

Fischer said her journey in India is far from over, emphasising the people she has met and the experiences that have defined her time in the country.

"I wouldn't trade these lessons for anything. I have met some incredible people and seen some incredible places. I believe I am only getting started and I can't wait to see what India has in store for me in the next 5 years," she added.

The 10 life lessons that went viral

Fischer’s now-viral post listed the key lessons she learned while living in India:

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Home is something you build, not something you are born into.



I stopped assuming my way is the "right way". It is just a way.



I can feel completely out of place and still know exactly where I am meant to be.



Comfort zones shrink my world, and stepping outside of them expands who I am.



I learned to hold two truths at once: missing home deeply, and yet not wanting to move.



Identity becomes more flexible when I am no longer surrounded by people just like me.



I realised how much of life back home was designed for ease, not necessarily connection.



Community matters more than convenience.



Love doesn't need a shared language to grow, but learning the language sure helps.



Cultural differences are not obstacles; they are invitations to grow.

Social media reacts

Her post drew a wave of responses from users who related to her experience of living away from home and adapting to a new culture.

One user said, “This is so beautifully put. Living in a different country really changes your perspective in ways you can’t explain until you experience it.”

A second user noted, “The point about community over convenience really hit home. It’s something many of us take for granted.”

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A third user commented, “I moved to India two years ago and I relate to every single line. Especially feeling out of place but still knowing you belong.”

Another user wrote, “This is why travel and living abroad are so important. It teaches you humility and opens your mind.”