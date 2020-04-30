Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67 due to cancer; India mourns

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at a hospital in Mumbai at 8:45 AM on Thursday morning. Kapoor was admitted to H N Reliance hospital by his family yesterday. Kapoor was suffering from leukemia. The 67-year-old actor was a third generation actor of the Kapoor dynasty. Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Ridhima. Kapoor's friend and actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed grief on Twitter. Bachchan tweeted, "He's GONE...! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away...I am destroyed !

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues.

He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an "infection".

After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after.

Kapoor started his Bollywood career as a child artiste in his father Raj Kapoor's film Shri 420 , where he appeared in the song "Pyaar hua ekraar hua". He again appeared in his father's critically-acclaimed film "Mera Naam Joker" in 1970. Kapoor received the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for Mera Naam Joker. In 1973, Kapoor played his first lead role as an adult artist in romantic blockbuster "Bobby". He continued to be a favourite romantic hero for almost three decades.

His notable films as a romantic hero are "Laila Majnu", "Rafoo Chakkar", "Karz", "Chandni", "Heena" and "Saagar".

