Cyclone Biparjoy update: 9 states, UTs on alert; parts of Gujarat, south Rajasthan to receive heavy rainfall 

Cyclone Biparjoy impact: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that nine states and union territories (UTs) have been put on alert. These states and union territories are Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Kartnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The weather office also said in its forecast that parts of Gujarat are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall from June 14-15. It added that light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy t very heavy rainfall is very likely to prevail in parts of north Gujarat and south Rajasthan on June 16.

On June 14, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rain showers in isolated places is very likely to prevail over Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts of Saurashtra and Kachchh. The weather office said the intensity of rainfall would increase with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh districts of Gujarat.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been forecast over remaining districts of Saurashtra and north Gujarat region on June 15. Light to moderate rainfall has also been predicted at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Gujarat and adjoining south Gujarat on June 16.

Besides this, the Met Department also issued wind warning along and off Saurashtra and Kachchh coasts in Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts including the Gulf of Kachchh as well as south Rajasthan.

IMD’s wind warning

Gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph are prevailing along & off Porbandar & Devbhumi Dwarka district coasts.

It would become 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph from 15th morning for subsequent 12 hours along and off Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts. Thereafter it would decrease gradually becoming 85-95 kmph gusting to 105 kmph over Kachchh and adjoining districts of Saurashtra & Kachchh by June 16 morning and 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph by noon.

Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph very likely to prevail along and off remaining districts of Saurashtra coast on June 14 & 15 and 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph till 16th night over adjoining districts of south Rajasthan.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely over South Rajasthan during June 16 noon to evening and 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph till mid-night.

Fishermen warning

The Met Department said in its alert that all fishing operations over eastcentral and adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea will be suspended till June 15. The weather office said: “Total suspension of fishing operations over eastcentral and adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea till 15th June and over northeast Arabian Sea during 14th-15th June”.

It added that fishing operations will be suspended on the northeast Arabian Sea from June 14-15. The Met department advised people out at sea to return to the coast as well. It also advised people to avoid movement in motor boats and small ships off these coasts.

Also Watch: Cyclone Biparjoy updates: 3 fatalities, landfall, IMD alert in Gujarat, Maharashtra, weather update

Also Read: Cyclone Biparjoy updates: 69 trains cancelled, 32 trains short-terminated; 21k people evacuated in Gujarat

Watch: Shaktikanta Das receives 'Governor of the Year' award: Watch his journey from Bhubaneshwar's DM School to becoming an IAS officer and RBI governor

Watch: Volvo C40 Recharge makes India debut: Check out the new EV’s price, features, range and more

Watch: Prabhas’ ‘Adipurush’ to hit theatres on June 16; from Om Raut pecking Kriti Sanon to Sita’s attire, Saif Ali Khan’s comments on Raavana, poor VFX, here’s all the times the film landed in a row

Watch: Forbes Global 2000 list for 2023: Mukesh Ambani-led RIL tops India Inc, Gautam Adani's firms make the cut, LIC’s debut

Watch: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Nexon, and other best SUVs under Rs 15 lakh

Watch: Last day to update Aadhaar Card detail free of cost; Steps to change name, DoB, address, list of required documents; what it will cost after today’s deadline

Watch: After getting snubbed by Messi, Saudi club Al-Hilal targets Inter’s Lukaku with €50 million offer to rival Cristiano Ronaldo

Watch: Multibagger stocks: Up 1,100%! Rama Steel Tubes, Titagarh Wagons, Raymond, RVNL, among stocks that deliver bumper returns in 2 years

Watch: Stocks to watch on June 14, 2023: Reliance Industries Canara Bank, Tata Chemicals, others

Watch: Stocks recommended by share market analysts on June 14, 2023: NTPC, PowerGrid, Tata Steel

Also watch: Hot stocks on June 14, 2023: Tata Chemicals, KPIT Tech, Steel Strips Wheels, Brightcom Group and more

Also watch: Cosmic CRF IPO opens; Check GMP, price band, lot size, and other upcoming IPOs this week

Also Watch: Top News on June 14: WPI inflation data for May, Tata Chemicals stock to turn ex-dividend, Nifty outlook, Cosmic CRF IPO, US Fed rate decision, Volvo C40 Recharge EV, free Aadhaar update till today

Also Read: IMD issues heat wave alert for 22 districts in UP; temperature to soar in Delhi

Also Watch: Maruti Suzuki Alto, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Bolero, Kia Sonet: Here are the top selling cars from Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Hyundai Motor, others in May 2023

Also watch: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, PM Narendra Modi, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffet, Bill Gates, Sundar Pichai and more get AI-generated childhood versions. View pics