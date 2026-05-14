Saris, hospitality and morning rituals : This Russian woman living in India reveals 5 habits she Picked up from Indian Women

A Russian woman living in Mohali has gone viral on the internet after describing how her daily lifestyle has gradually shifted as she adopted several habits commonly associated with Indian women.

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Her post, which has crossed 300,000 views, has the social media talking about the subtle changes that come with settling into a new country.

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She reflected that life in India has influenced her routine, household practices, and even her approach to relationships and hospitality.

Early mornings reshape routine

She said one of the most striking changes in her life has been waking up far earlier than she used to in Russia. She now gets up between 5 and 7 a.m., compared with a much later start previously.

“The first one is early rising.And this probably applies not just to women, but to India as a whole. I’ve started waking up between 5 and 7 a.m.—even though back home, you couldn’t drag me out of bed before 10! In India, life begins very early: by early morning, the trash is already being collected, fresh vegetables and milk are being delivered, and shops are opening their doors," Sofia noted.

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She also added that mornings in India feel especially active, noting, “I often head out for a run and see people already practicing yoga, playing cricket, or simply taking a stroll.It feels as though they’ve already lived half their day by the time you’ve even stepped out of the house! ”

Cooking becomes a morning ritual

She has also adopted the habit of cooking first thing in the morning, describing it as something she now enjoys.

“The second habit: I cook first thing in the morning. It gives me such pleasure knowing that when my husband wakes up, a fresh, hot meal is already waiting for him. And, of course, boiled milk—that has become a little morning ritual in itself, one that I simply can’t go a day without," Sofia added.

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Shift towards shared decisions

She noticed change in how she approaches decision-making, saying she now consults her husband more often, something she linked to what she described as a more collective family culture in India.

“The third habit: I’ve started consulting with my husband more often. In India, many decisions are made collectively, together with the family. Back in Russia, this might be labeled a lack of independence—or even a “red flag”—but here, it’s really more about teamwork," the influencer noted.

Dressing up and cultural expression

She said her wardrobe and approach to dressing have also changed, adding that she now owns saris and suits and treats occasions as more special events.

The influencer said, “And, of course, there’s the matter of appearance.

I now own saris and suits and every event has become something truly special. I love dressing up—putting on jewelry, earrings... even if it can sometimes be a bit of a hassle or uncomfortable, especially when the earrings are heavy.Yet, doing so makes you feel incredibly beautiful and special.”

Hospitality at the doorstep

She also highlighted hospitality as one of the most meaningful habits she has adopted, saying she now ensures guests are immediately offered drinks upon arrival.

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“And there is one more habit I absolutely adore: hospitality. I always offer my guests water, tea, or coffee the moment they walk through the door. I even bought myself a beautiful tray, and now I serve drinks just like an Indian woman would!," she wrote.

She ended her post by inviting others to share similar habits they associate with Indian women.