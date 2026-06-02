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'She left it all behind': Woman quits high-paying IT job after 9 years, now earns ₹60,000 driving an auto

'She left it all behind': Woman quits high-paying IT job after 9 years, now earns ₹60,000 driving an auto

A woman who quit her job as an IT manager after nine years and now drives an auto for a living has caught the internet's attention with her simple message: she's happier than ever.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 2, 2026 4:56 PM IST
'She left it all behind': Woman quits high-paying IT job after 9 years, now earns ₹60,000 driving an autoThe interaction prompted Midhlaj to reflect on how success is often measured through job titles and professional achievements.

A ride in an auto-rickshaw during a visit to India turned into an unexpected life lesson for a Dubai-based CEO after she met a woman who left her corporate job in search of a happier, less stressful life.

Dr. Nezrin Midhlaj, a Dubai-based CEO and founder, recently shared the encounter in a social media post. According to Midhlaj, the woman auto driver immediately stood out to her.

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"Confident, well-dressed, and completely at peace with her life," Midhlaj wrote.

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Curious to know more, she asked the woman what it was like working in a profession that is still largely dominated by men. The conversation soon took an unexpected turn.

The woman revealed that she had previously worked as an IT manager for nine years before deciding to leave the corporate world behind.

"She left it all behind — the pressure, the stress, the constant tension," Midhlaj wrote.

Instead, the woman chose to drive her own auto-rickshaw. Today, she earns around ₹60,000 a month through her work.

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But according to Midhlaj, it was not the income that stood out.

"And most importantly, she said she's happy," the CEO wrote.

The interaction prompted Midhlaj to reflect on how success is often measured through job titles and professional achievements.

"It made me think — how often do we chase titles and forget to ask ourselves what actually makes us feel alive?" she added. 

Midhlaj said the woman's story was a reminder that success means different things to different people.

"Not every success story looks the same. And sometimes, choosing peace over prestige is the bravest decision you can make," she wrote.

The post has resonated with many online, highlighting how fulfilment and peace of mind can matter more than conventional markers of success.

Published on: Jun 2, 2026 4:56 PM IST
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