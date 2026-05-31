Too hot outside? Gurugram's AC auto is winning the internet this summer

At a time when the summer heat has made even short commutes feel exhausting, an air-conditioned auto rickshaw in Gurugram has become the internet’s latest obsession.

A video posted on Instagram by a user shows a blue electric auto fitted with a working air conditioner, catching attention online. The clip quickly went viral, with many users calling it one of the most practical summer inventions seen this season.

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The vehicle’s green number plate also caught attention, indicating that it is electric. For several social media users, the combination of an EV auto and air conditioning made the ride look unusually futuristic for everyday city transport.

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The video quickly went viral and also sparked conversations about how public transport could become more comfortable without requiring major changes. The comment section was filled with humour and relatable observations.

One user wrote, “If we can’t get rid of autos in our country, at least better convert them into AC ones.”

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Another quipped, “Gurgaon is updating faster than my life.”

The third user also wondered how passengers would react to potentially higher fares. “People are arguing in paying normal auto fare to the drivers, what they will do when it comes to AC auto,” one commenter noted.

Fourth user joked, “Now I can’t say ‘Auto me A/C laga rakha hai?’ to autowala when he’s charging too much.”

Delhi's weather

Dust storms and strong winds hit parts of Delhi on Saturday evening as the India Meteorological Department issued red and orange alerts for thunderstorms, lightning, hail and rain across the national capital.

The IMD said a dust storm followed by a severe thunderstorm, along with lightning, hail and light to moderate rain, is very likely over parts of central, northeast, southwest, west, northwest and north Delhi.

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Wind speeds are likely to remain between 70 and 90 kmph and may gust up to 100 kmph, the weather department said.

Moderate thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rain are also very likely over parts of southeast, east, central, northeast, south, southwest, west, northwest and north Delhi. Shahdara and New Delhi districts are also likely to be affected.

In these areas, winds may blow at 40 to 60 kmph and gust up to 80 kmph. The IMD also forecast light rain over parts of South Delhi.

The weather department advised residents to stay indoors, avoid taking shelter under trees, keep away from weak structures and unplug electrical appliances during the thunderstorm activity.

The change in weather is being driven by an active western disturbance over north-west India, along with an associated cyclonic circulation. According to the IMD, this has increased moisture and instability over the region.

The spell of rain and strong winds comes after several days of hot weather in Delhi and is expected to bring temporary relief from the heat.

Earlier in the day, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

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(With inputs from PTI)