Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
world
Trump admin removes 'Mr Singh' deportation ad following Sikh, Indian-American outrage

Trump admin removes 'Mr Singh' deportation ad following Sikh, Indian-American outrage

The use of “Singh” drew particular outrage because it is one of the most common surnames among Sikh men. Advocacy organisations argued that the imagery and wording effectively stereotyped Sikhs and Indians as unwanted immigrants and poor drivers.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 2:42 PM IST
Trump admin removes 'Mr Singh' deportation ad following Sikh, Indian-American outrageUS Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has removed a controversial social media advertisement

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has removed a controversial social media advertisement featuring a fictional “Mr Singh” after it triggered widespread criticism from Sikh, Hindu and Indian-American groups, who accused the Trump administration of promoting racist and anti-Indian stereotypes.

The AI-generated poster, shared by DHS on September 9, was designed in the style of the Transformers movie franchise and titled “Transformers: Age of Deportations”. It showed Optimus Prime, wearing a DHS patch, confronting a brown, bearded man wearing a head covering.

Advertisement

READ THIS: ‘Would do exactly as I did…’: Donald Trump says he doesn’t regret the Iran war

The poster carried the message: “America for Americans. Get off our roads; you don't know how to drive, Mr Singh.” It also featured the slogan “Self-deport or find out” and urged people to report “illegal aliens on American roads.”

The use of “Singh” drew particular outrage because it is one of the most common surnames among Sikh men. Advocacy organisations argued that the imagery and wording effectively stereotyped Sikhs and Indians as unwanted immigrants and poor drivers.

The Hindu American Foundation described the post as “racist, un-American, anti-Indian profiling/trolling” and said, “This is a discriminatory post ... we welcome an investigation.” The organisation also tagged Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K Dhillon and FBI Director Kash Patel while calling for accountability.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: US pauses diversity visa issuance worldwide amid security review: What it means for Indians

The Sikh Coalition also condemned the campaign, saying: “Twenty-five years after 9/11, Sikhs are still being targeted and profiled for how we look.” The organisation pointed out that millions of Sikhs in the US have the surname Singh. It said the community remained “fearless” in identifying as Sikh even when portrayed as enemies by the government.

The post was subsequently taken down following the backlash. Its removal came as criticism spread among Indian-American groups, civil rights advocates and political leaders, who described the advertisement as discriminatory and “racist propaganda.”

The controversy has intensified scrutiny of the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration-enforcement messaging and raised renewed concerns over racial and religious profiling in official government communications.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 11, 2026 2:42 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more