Zomato to now offer 'complementary' food and drinks to its customers

BT Online
Zomato to now offer 'complementary' food and drinks to its customers

The new scheme is a paid subscription-based service, which will offer Zomato customers an access to complimentary food and drinks at over 1,200 top-rated restaurant partners once they place an order.

 
 

This Scottish firm is hiring for possibly world's tastiest job

Mackies is also keen on creating a new flavour - dreamt up by the newly-appointed chief chocolate taster - to celebrate the opening of the new 600,000 pounds factory.
Take a Bao

With the weight of its very successful Bangalore outlet behind it, the Delhi Asian gastro bar, which is located in RK Puram, has a tough act to follow.
IRCTC to open restaurant at Janpath Hotel

In addition, it plans to engage an established consultant for setting up this flagship property and building its brand and image.
Warehouse Cafe, Farzi Cafe among other restaurants asked to close rooftop section

Now, Pizza Hut to accept orders on Facebook, Twitter

Pizza Hut will be competing against Domino's, which already lets you order pizza using the Amazon Echo and by text message, among other means.
Coffee lovers rejoice, your morning latte's good for you

Street Food Un-Deconstructed

Catering to the chaat-loving heart of Central Delhi, the outlet of Imly in Rajendra Place is a crowd-puller thanks to its train-shaped exterior.
Beyond the Dim Sum

Taipan at The Oberoi, New Delhi, is one of those restaurants that has stood the test of time and is a fall back option for Oriental staples.
Chivas Regal, The Icon, is here!

Chivas Regal, The Icon, is a rare blend of over 20 whiskeys from rare, even forgotten distilleries operated by the House of Chivas across Scotland.
Over 1.5 km long pizza enters Guinness World Records

More than 60 of Italy's best pizza-makers worked through the night to create 1.59545 kilometers long pizza at Milan's world fair, Expo 2015.
