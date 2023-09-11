Zomato stock: Equirus initiates coverage with share price target of Rs 135

Equirus Securities has initiated coverage on Zomato Ltd with a December 2024 target of Rs 135, citing its asset light business model and 'solid' free cash flow generation. Equirus Securities said an asset-light balance sheet and Rs 11,500 crore of cash balance would facilitate Zomato’s entry into adjacencies, enabling further value creation – a case in point being the Blinkit acquisition and subsequent accelerated strides towards profitability.

Equirus said Zomato's dominance in the underpenetrated food delivery space should drive a robust 31 per cent sales CAGR over FY23-FY28E, making it one of the fastest growing players in India’s internet landscape.

Online delivery represents only a fraction of the broader food services market in India, highlighting the significant growth potential amid changing consumer behaviour, evolving tastes and preferences, higher adoption in smaller cities, and an expanding working-age population with a greater female workforce, Equirus Securities said.

"We estimate this to manifest into a 23 per cent CAGR in food delivery GOV over FY23-28E driven by (a) a robust growth of 15 per cent p.a. in monthly transacting users (MTUs) and a modest 3 per cent/4 per cent CAGR in order frequency and AOV respectively," Equirus said.

After navigating a period of intense competition over the last few years, the online food delivery market is now poised for a phase of a rapid expansion in the profit pool, Equirus said.

The industry has already undergone significant consolidation and is now essentially a duopoly – dominated by Zomato and Swiggy – especially after Amazon’s failed attempts to enter the market, the brokerage said.

"Zomato’s relative market share vs Swiggy has increased to 55 per cent in 2HCY22 vs 47 per cent in 1HCY20. Adjusted Ebitda as a percentage of GOV would reach 6 per cent by FY28E vs near break-even levels in FY23," it said.

Equirus said Blinkit has turned contribution-positive as of June and would likely attain adjusted Ebitda breakeven by Q2FY25, with cumulative cash investment way below US$320 million envisaged earlier. Hyperpure also operates within a vast and untapped market, presenting huge opportunities comparable to becoming the Sysco of India, it said.

Disclaimer: Recommendations provided in this article and/ or any reports attached or relied on herein are authored by an external party. The views expressed herein are those of the respective authors/ entities, and do not represent the views of Business Today (BT). BT does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. BT further urges you to consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice regarding the contents herein, including stock investments, mutual funds, general market risks etc.



