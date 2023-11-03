Sensex rises 283 points, Nifty ends above 19,200; consumer durables, banking stocks lead gains

Benchmark indices ended higher on Friday led by gains in banking and consumer durables stocks. Sensex rose 283 points to 64,363 and Nifty gained 97 points to 19,230. Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 315 lakh crore. Titan Company, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.22 per cent. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 16 ended in the green.

Titan shares ended 2.22% higher at Rs 3272.50 on BSE as net profit rose 10 per cent to Rs 916 crore in the September quarter compared with Rs 835 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated income grew 24 per cent YoY to Rs 10,837 crore compared with Rs 8,742 crore in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and Nestle India were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.37% on Friday.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The Indian market is resurging amidst a drop in investors' anxiety as Nifty VIX contracts generously. The optimism is buoyed by firm global clues, steady macro-economic data and strong domestic corporate earnings. Clues that FED is unlikely to hike rates in the future and modest decline in oil prices are adding to the optimism. While the ongoing Q2 results explore healthy expansion in Indian operating margin, leading to a strong bounce in earnings growth. In the midst of the earnings season, large cap companies indicate a solid 40% growth in PAT on a YoY basis. And moderation in global inflation and steady domestic and external demand is lifting H2 corporate earnings outlook."

BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell 12 points and 170 points, respectively.

Consumer durables and banking shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices gaining 642 points and 331 pts, respectively.

Market breadth was positive with 2295 stocks ending higher against 1395 stocks falling on BSE. 128 shares were unchanged.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1261.19 crore, as per exchange data. On the other hand, DIIs lapped up equities worth Rs 1380.15 crore.

Previous session

The domestic equity market closed higher on Thursday. Sensex rose 489 points to end the session at 64,080 and Nifty gained 144 points to settle at 19,133.

