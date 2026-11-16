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Kaynes Technology shares hit 52-week low lower circuit, tank 19%: What CLSA, JPMorgan say 

Kaynes Technology shares hit 52-week low lower circuit, tank 19%: What CLSA, JPMorgan say 

Kaynes Technologies shares slipped 10% to Rs 3078.90 in the current session. Market cap of Kaynes Technology fell to Rs 20,697 crore. The stock has lost 27% this year and fallen 54% in a year. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 11:46 AM IST
Kaynes Technology shares hit 52-week low lower circuit, tank 19%: What CLSA, JPMorgan say JPMorgan assigned a neutral call to the stock with a targte price of Rs 3150

Shares of Kaynes Technology Ltd hit their 52 week low on Monday after Q2 miss on both revenues and margins fronts. The stock slipped 19% to Rs 2780 in the current session. Market cap of Kaynes Technology fell to Rs 20,200 crore. The stock has lost 27% this year and fallen 54% in a year.

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Total 0.35 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a high turnover of Rs 10.83 crore.

The correction in the stock comes after net profit fell 62% to Rs 45.4 crore against Rs 118 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 4.4% to Rs 953 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 912 crore a year ago.

JPMorgan assigned a neutral call to the stock with a target price of Rs 3150.

The Q2 show was a miss on both revenues and margins fronts that believe was driven by lower smart meters contribution given management focus on reducing the net working capital.

Revenue grew 4% YoY and came in 8%/4% below consensus/JP Morgan Estimates, while Ebitda margins fell 320 bps YY to 13.2% and came in 150bps/ 95bps below consensus/JPMorgan Estimates.

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CLSA has a Hold call on the stock with a target price of Rs 3580. Q2 Ebitda came below estimate, indicating a ramp down in its smart metering division (Iskraemeko). Consolidated revenue rose 5% YoY, while EBITDA declined 15% as margin contracted 310 bps to 13.2%.

In contrast, standalone revenue/Ebitda growth of 43%/46% YoY were ahead of estimates. Consolidated net debt rose by Rs 1000 crore to Rs 1700 crore  in 1H27.

It also announced it will enter display module manufacturing with a 90:10 JV with Toyokawa Techno.

Mysore-based Kaynes Technology is a leading end-to-end and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions enabled integrated electronics manufacturing player, having capabilities across the entire spectrum of electronics system design and manufacturing services.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 9:39 AM IST
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