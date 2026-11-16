The correction in the stock comes after net profit fell 62% to Rs 45.4 crore against Rs 118 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 4.4% to Rs 953 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 912 crore a year ago.

JPMorgan assigned a neutral call to the stock with a target price of Rs 3150.

The Q2 show was a miss on both revenues and margins fronts that believe was driven by lower smart meters contribution given management focus on reducing the net working capital.

Revenue grew 4% YoY and came in 8%/4% below consensus/JP Morgan Estimates, while Ebitda margins fell 320 bps YY to 13.2% and came in 150bps/ 95bps below consensus/JPMorgan Estimates.

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CLSA has a Hold call on the stock with a target price of Rs 3580. Q2 Ebitda came below estimate, indicating a ramp down in its smart metering division (Iskraemeko). Consolidated revenue rose 5% YoY, while EBITDA declined 15% as margin contracted 310 bps to 13.2%.

In contrast, standalone revenue/Ebitda growth of 43%/46% YoY were ahead of estimates. Consolidated net debt rose by Rs 1000 crore to Rs 1700 crore in 1H27.

It also announced it will enter display module manufacturing with a 90:10 JV with Toyokawa Techno.

Mysore-based Kaynes Technology is a leading end-to-end and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions enabled integrated electronics manufacturing player, having capabilities across the entire spectrum of electronics system design and manufacturing services.