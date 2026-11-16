Nvidia chip row effect? US, Japan, UK, allies want to protect AI supply chain from China

MUST READ | Trump orders crackdown on Nvidia chip smuggling to China, with Musk’s input

This comes after US President Donald Trump ordered a crackdown on companies suspected of illegally transferring Nvidia's advanced artificial intelligence chips to China, marking the third time this year that he authorised such action. The move has revealed disagreements within the Trump administration, with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reportedly opposing the efforts. Trump is said to have consulted Elon Musk before approving the crackdown.

Advertisement

The accord marks a new phase of Pax Silica, a US-led initiative to make AI supply chains more resilient, covering everything from semiconductors and critical minerals to energy infrastructure. Washington and its partners are seeking to deepen cooperation amid intensifying competition with China and concerns over economic coercion.

Helberg said Pax Silica partners have agreed to treat the security of those technologies and the infrastructure behind them as a shared responsibility.

DON'T MISS | Jensen Huang eyes Nvidia comeback as Silicon Valley allies launch 'war room': Report

Meanwhile, Trump prepares to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen. Washington has accused Beijing of failing to honour the terms of the trade-war truce agreed by the two leaders in late 2025.

Advertisement

Helberg said the agreement would help participating countries reach a common understanding of sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure needed for what Trump calls "super intelligence", while enabling them to share information on where supply chains need diversification.

The declaration states that economic security is fundamental to national security and that countries must protect critical systems and technologies from hostile actors. It commits signatories to strengthening safeguards against the theft, illicit transfer or acquisition of sensitive AI technologies where this could provide a military or intelligence advantage.

MUST READ | 'I'm signing it too': Elon Musk backs employees' petition to reinstate Jensen Huang

The initiative is also part of broader US efforts to reduce dependence on supply chains where China holds strategic chokepoints, particularly rare earths. Ahead of the Trump-Xi meeting, Washington has urged Beijing to increase rare-earth exports to the US and allies such as Japan.

Signatories will establish working groups to address AI supply-chain vulnerabilities and explore the creation of economic hubs to attract investment in AI-related industries.

Concerns over the suspected transfer of Nvidia chips to China have raised questions about the effectiveness of the export restrictions. The US State Department said no country could secure the foundations of the AI era alone, underscoring the need for collective action to protect the infrastructure supporting future technological development.