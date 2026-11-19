Ramesh Vishwanathan, CEO, FPSB India, told Business Today that many young people spend their initial earning years trying to achieve financial independence, manage lifestyle expenses, repay education loans and meet family responsibilities.

Another barrier, he said, is the perception that investing is complicated and requires specialised knowledge.

Rahul Banerjee, Founder & Managing Director, PGP Academy and Founder, PGP Wealth, said many young earners think investing is meant for people who earn a lot.

“Let me get a salary first ” or “Let me clear my loans first ” or “Let me save something first,” Banerjee told Business Today.

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Meanwhile, the cost of living continues to take up their income. Banerjee cited an EY and Reserve Bank Innovation Hub study from 2025, which found that 33% of Gen Z respondents said they did not have funds, 26% did not have the knowledge and 18% did not know where to begin.

He also cited SEBI’s Investor Survey 2025, which said complexity and information gaps affected 74% of non-investors across age groups.

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What should come before investing?

For young earners who have not started investing, experts say the first step does not have to be choosing a mutual fund.

Vishwanathan said they should first understand their monthly income, track expenses, identify financial commitments and set short- and long-term goals. They should also manage high-cost debt, build an emergency reserve and assess their essential financial protection needs.

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Banerjee similarly said young earners should know their monthly expenses, pay off expensive debt such as credit card dues and personal loans, take a health insurance policy and gradually build an emergency fund covering three to six months of essential expenses.

For someone earning ₹30,000 a month, Banerjee gave the example of an unexpected ₹40,000 medical bill or a job loss. Without a financial cushion, the person could be forced to sell investments at the price the market is offering at that time.

“The emergency fund and insurance cover you for now, and investments are for later. You need both,” Banerjee said.

How much should a young earner save?

There is no universal amount that someone in their early 20s must invest every month.

Vishwanathan said setting aside 10–15% of monthly take-home income towards savings and investments can be a reasonable starting point, provided essential expenses and financial commitments are adequately met.

He cited Money view’s Savings Index 2024, based on a survey of 5,000 respondents across Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III cities. The report found that respondents below 30 years saved approximately 10–15% of their monthly income. Among individuals earning less than ₹25,000 a month, around 10% was allocated to savings and investments.

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Banerjee said ideally 20% of take-home pay should go towards savings over the long run. But for someone earning ₹20,000 to ₹25,000, he said saving 5–10% in the beginning should not be a reason to feel discouraged.

He cited SEBI's 2025 Investor Survey, which found that Indian households save about 15% of their monthly income and put another 9% into investments.

The amount, however, can change as income changes. Banerjee said the savings rate should rise when the salary rises, rather than allowing every increment to go towards upgrades in spending.

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Is ₹500 enough to start?

For young earners who feel they do not have enough money to invest, experts say even ₹500 or ₹1,000 can be meaningful.

Vishwanathan said the focus should be on building a consistent savings habit rather than trying to meet a fixed percentage of income immediately.

Banerjee said mutual funds now have Chhoti SIPs starting at ₹100, depending on the scheme.

A SIP, or Systematic Investment Plan, is a way of putting a fixed amount into a mutual fund regularly. It is not an investment product itself.

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For someone who has never invested, Banerjee said that if they can stay invested for seven to ten years or more and can live with the market going up and down, a SIP in a low-cost, diversified broad-market index fund is a good first step.

But if the money is needed in two or three years, he said a bank recurring deposit or fixed deposit is better than an equity fund.

What happens when you wait?

For someone in their early 20s, the advantage of starting early is the amount of time available for compounding.

Vishwanathan illustrated this using a ₹5,000 monthly investment and an illustrative annual return of 10%.

Someone starting at age 22 and investing until age 60, or for 38 years, would have an approximate corpus of ₹2.58 crore. Starting at 28 would result in ₹1.39 crore over 32 years, while starting at 32 would result in ₹91.5 lakh over 28 years.

Banerjee gave another illustration using ₹2,000 every month until age 60, with an illustrative 10% return.

Starting at 22 would result in ₹92.03 lakh. Starting at 28 would result in ₹50.84 lakh, while starting at 32 would result in ₹33.93 lakh.

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The difference comes despite the same monthly contribution in each example.

Banerjee also illustrated what ₹500 a month could become over 30 years at an illustrative 10% annual return. The amount would come to about ₹10.39 lakh, while the person's own contribution would be ₹1.8 lakh.

If the SIP is increased by 7% every year, the same ₹500 starting amount could reach ₹20.72 lakh.

These figures are illustrative and based on the assumptions provided by the experts.

Don't invest just because everyone else is

Starting early does not mean chasing whichever investment delivered the highest return recently.

Vishwanathan said one common mistake among first-time investors is choosing funds based on recent performance, assuming past returns will continue in the future.

He also warned against following social media trends, online influencers or peer recommendations without understanding the risks.

Another mistake, he said, is starting to invest without first establishing an emergency reserve or addressing high-cost debt.

Banerjee said expecting quick money is behind many of the mistakes first-time investors make. He cited SEBI's 2025 Investor Survey, which found that 62% of investors made at least some decisions based on what financial influencers said.

He also cited a SEBI study from August 2026, which found that 89% of individual equity derivatives traders below 30 lost money in FY2025-26.

For young earners, the experts' broader message is that investing should be linked to financial goals, time horizon, risk appetite and liquidity requirements rather than recent returns or online trends.

The takeaway

For a young person who has started earning but has not started saving, the first step may not be a SIP or a mutual fund.

It is understanding where the salary is going, managing high-cost debt, building an emergency reserve and assessing essential financial protection needs. Once those priorities are addressed, a young earner can consider setting aside a manageable amount regularly.

That amount does not have to be large at the beginning. It can increase as income grows.

The bigger issue, the experts say, is not waiting until the salary is high enough to start.

“Starting small is fine. Starting late is the mistake,” Banerjee said.