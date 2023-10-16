Sensex, Nifty settle lower; ITDC, Vakrangee, KIOCL rally 20%; Delta Corp & SpiceJet fall up to 9%

Domestic benchmark indices kicked off the week on a muted note and closed in the red. Weak global cues weighed on the market sentiments as the caution prevailed among the traders over intensifying Israel-Hamas conflict. However, headline indices moved in positive zone for sometime, but the recovery fizzled out soon.

For the day, the 30-share pack BSE Sensex declined 115.81 points, or 0.17 per cent, to end the session at 66,166.93. NSE's Nifty50 dropped 19.30 points, or 0.10 per cent, to end the day at 19,731.75. Broader markets outperformed the headline peers as BSE midcap and smallcap indices posted gains. Fear gauge India VIX surged more than 5 per cent to 11.15-mark.

Markets remained range-bound with a negative bias amid weak Asian cues as selective profit-taking was seen. Investors are trading cautiously in an uncertain global environment as ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict coupled with weak overseas fundamentals and persistent FII selling have dampened sentiment, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

"The Nifty hovered between 19,700-19,780, and has formed an inside body candle formation which is indicating incisiveness between the bulls and bears. For the bulls, 19,800 would be the immediate breakout level, above the same the index could rally till 19,850-19,880. On the flip side, below 19,700, the selling pressure is likely to accelerate and could retest the level of 19640-19620," he said.

On a sectrol front, the NIfty metal index gained about a per cent each, while the Nifty PSU bank and consumer durable indices also posted decent gains. On the downside, the Nifty pharma and IT index dropped about a half-a-per cent each, while the Nifty FMCG, realty and media indices were the other key laggards for the day.

In the Nifty50 pack, Divis Laboratories and Nestle India dropped about 2 per cent each, while Tata Consultancy Services, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma and Adani Enterprises shed over a per cent each. Among the gainers, Tata Steel and JSW Steel rose about 2 per cent each, while LTIMindTree, UPL, HCL Technologies, Coal India and Axis Bank were up a per cent each.

Persistent geopolitical tensions continue to weigh down the sentiment on equity, yet the mid- and small-cap index witnessed bargain hunting ahead of festival-driven demand and optimistic Q2 result, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"If the oil price moves higher in a sustained manner, it may elevate yields and operation cost, potentially straining margins in H2FY24. As the earnings season gets into full swing, investors will be more inclined to take a bottom-up approach to restructure their portfolios," he said.

A total of 3,953 shares were traded on BSE on Monday, of which 2,032 settled with gains. 1,748 stocks ended the session with gains while 173 shares remained unchanged. During the day, 22 shares hit their upper circuit, whereas only eight shares tested the lower circuit levels for the day.

In the broader markets, Indian Tourism Development Corporation, KIOCL and Vakrangee hit an upper circuit of 20 per cent each. Faze Three surged 15 per cent, while MMTC gained about 12 per cent. Ion Exchange, Gati and MSTC surged 11 per cent each for the day, while PC Jewellers ended 10 per cent up.

Among the losers, Arihant Capital Markets crashed about 10 per cent, while Delta Corp and Spice Jet cracked 9 per cent each. Shreyas Shipping fell 8 per cent, while Bajaj Healthcare and Quick Heal Technologies shed 6 per cent for the day. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Sterling and Wilson Solar ended 5 per cent down each.

