Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
trending stocks
GIFT Nifty down 230 pts; Jio Platforms, SAIL, L&T, Maruti, Paras Health, among top stocks in focus

GIFT Nifty down 230 pts; Jio Platforms, SAIL, L&T, Maruti, Paras Health, among top stocks in focus

Stocks like Jio Platforms, L&T, Maruti Suzuki, SAIL, Paras Healthcare, Lemon Tree, NAM India, Midhani and more among top stocks in focus on Wednesday, October 28.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 8:55 AM IST
GIFT Nifty down 230 pts; Jio Platforms, SAIL, L&T, Maruti, Paras Health, among top stocks in focusGIFT Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange were 229.80 points, or 1.01 per cent, down at 22,614, hinting at a weak start for the domestic market.

Indian equity markets are set for a gap-down opening on Wednesday ahead of key events like US Fed's policy outcome, Jio Platforms listing, rebound in global AI stocks and mixed global cues. GIFT Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange were 229.80 points, or 1.01 per cent, down at 22,614, hinting at a weak start for the domestic market. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, October 28, 2026:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Cyient and Nippon Life India Asset Management shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Automobile Corporation of Goa shall trade ex-date for shares buyback.

Quarterly results today: Hero MotoCorp, Adani Enterprises, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports and SEZ, Hyundai Motor, ACME Solar, Bajaj Electricals, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, CarTrade Tech, Cholamandalam Investment, City Union Bank, GMR Airports, Hexaware Technologies, IIFL Capital, JSW Energy, KPIT Technologies, Karnataka Bank, Info Edge (India), Pidilite Industries, PNB Housing Finance, PVR Inox and more will announce their quarterly results today.

Jio Platforms: The leading telecom and digital entity will make its stock market debut on Wednesday, October 28 after it raised Rs 30,213 crore from its IPO between October 21-23. It sold its shares for Rs 1,119 apiece with a lot size of 12 equity shares. The issue attracting a record 1.4 crore applications and bids worth Rs 4.9 lakh crore.

Paras Healthcare: The hospitality chain will also begin its stock market innings on Wednesday, October 28 after the company raised Rs 1,450 crore from its maiden stake sale between October 21-23. The company sold its shares for Rs 693 with a lot size of 21 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed only 2.34 times with 2.7 lakh applications.

Larsen & Toubro: The infra major reported a 33 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 5,202 crore, while its revenue increased 16 per cent YoY to Rs 78,750 crore for the September 2026 quarter. EBITDA rose 1 per cent YoY to Rs 6,845 crore, while margins dropped to 8.7 per cent for the quarter. Order inflow increased 28 per cent YoY to Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

Maruti Suzuki India: The leading carmaker reported 26.4 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 2,466.1 crore, even as revenue rose 26 per cent YoY to Rs 53,355.5 crore for July-September 2026 period. Operating profit at was down to Rs 2,804 crore, while total sales volumes were up 26.5 per cent YoY to 6.97 lakh units.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hospitality player has signed a licence agreement for Lemon Tree Hotel in Sirhind, Punjab. The 76-room property will be managed by the company's subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Advertisement

Related Articles

SBI Life Insurance Company: The private insurance company reported a 11 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 549 crore, while net premium increased 8.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,688 crore for Q2FY27. Its new business APE stood at 6,370 crore, while value of new business grew 12 per cent YoY to Rs 1,860 crore.

Indus Towers: The telecom infra player 2.5 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 1,793 crore, while revenue increased 4 per cent YoY to Rs 8,516 crore for the second quarter of FY26. EBITDA rose 0.4 per cent YoY to Rs 4,613 crore, while margins narrowed by 190 basis points to 54.4 per cent for the quarter.

Advertisement

Tata Motors: The homegrown automobile player's tender offer to acquire Italian commercial vehicle maker Iveco Group has crossed the key 80 per cent threshold. Provisional results indicate that the offeror would hold an 89.42 per cent stake in Iveco, net of treasury shares.

IndiaMart Intermesh: The digital and online services provider reported a 9.8 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 90.8 crore, while revenue increased 9.6 per cent YoY to Rs 428.6 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026. Its EBITDA was up 23.4 per cent YoY to Rs 160 crore, while margins improved 400 basis points to 37.2 per cent for the quarter.

Steel Authority of India: The state-run metal player reported a 318 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,750.5 crore and its revenue increased 19.8 per cent YoY to Rs 31,998 crore for the September 2026 quarter. EBITDA came in up at 66.8 per cent YoY to Rs 4,216 crore with margins improving 373 basis points to 13.2 per cent for the quarter.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam: The defence player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Heavy Water Board (HWB) and the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to collaborate on the recovery of nickel and cobalt from plant reverts. The initiative marks a step towards promoting resource recovery, sustainable manufacturing, and the circular economy.

Exide Industries: The battery and energy solutions player has invested Rs 150 crore in its subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions, through a rights issue. The investment will help meet the subsidiary's funding requirements for its greenfield plant in Bengaluru, which will manufacture and sell lithium-ion battery cells, modules, and packs.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India: The lube player has informed the stock exchanges that a fire broke out at its warehouse in Umbergaon, Gujarat. No injuries or casualties have been reported, and the company is assessing the full extent of the damage. The affected warehouse is insured, and the company will file the necessary insurance claims in due course.

Advertisement

Tata Capital: The leading NBFC reported a 51.32 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,660 crore, while revenue increased 20.7 per cent YoY to Rs 9,342 crore for the July-September 2026 quarter. Its AUM expanded 26 per cent YoY to Rs 2,43,896 crore, while annualized credit cost declined to 0.9 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 8:31 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more