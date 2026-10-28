GIFT Nifty down 230 pts; Jio Platforms, SAIL, L&T, Maruti, Paras Health, among top stocks in focus

Indus Towers: The telecom infra player 2.5 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 1,793 crore, while revenue increased 4 per cent YoY to Rs 8,516 crore for the second quarter of FY26. EBITDA rose 0.4 per cent YoY to Rs 4,613 crore, while margins narrowed by 190 basis points to 54.4 per cent for the quarter.

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Tata Motors: The homegrown automobile player's tender offer to acquire Italian commercial vehicle maker Iveco Group has crossed the key 80 per cent threshold. Provisional results indicate that the offeror would hold an 89.42 per cent stake in Iveco, net of treasury shares.

IndiaMart Intermesh: The digital and online services provider reported a 9.8 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 90.8 crore, while revenue increased 9.6 per cent YoY to Rs 428.6 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026. Its EBITDA was up 23.4 per cent YoY to Rs 160 crore, while margins improved 400 basis points to 37.2 per cent for the quarter.

Steel Authority of India: The state-run metal player reported a 318 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,750.5 crore and its revenue increased 19.8 per cent YoY to Rs 31,998 crore for the September 2026 quarter. EBITDA came in up at 66.8 per cent YoY to Rs 4,216 crore with margins improving 373 basis points to 13.2 per cent for the quarter.



Mishra Dhatu Nigam: The defence player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Heavy Water Board (HWB) and the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to collaborate on the recovery of nickel and cobalt from plant reverts. The initiative marks a step towards promoting resource recovery, sustainable manufacturing, and the circular economy.



Exide Industries: The battery and energy solutions player has invested Rs 150 crore in its subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions, through a rights issue. The investment will help meet the subsidiary's funding requirements for its greenfield plant in Bengaluru, which will manufacture and sell lithium-ion battery cells, modules, and packs.



Gulf Oil Lubricants India: The lube player has informed the stock exchanges that a fire broke out at its warehouse in Umbergaon, Gujarat. No injuries or casualties have been reported, and the company is assessing the full extent of the damage. The affected warehouse is insured, and the company will file the necessary insurance claims in due course.

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Tata Capital: The leading NBFC reported a 51.32 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,660 crore, while revenue increased 20.7 per cent YoY to Rs 9,342 crore for the July-September 2026 quarter. Its AUM expanded 26 per cent YoY to Rs 2,43,896 crore, while annualized credit cost declined to 0.9 lakh crore.