GIFT Nifty down 230 pts; Jio Platforms, SAIL, L&T, Maruti, Paras Health, among top stocks in focus

Indian equity markets are set for a gap-down opening on Wednesday ahead of key events like US Fed's policy outcome, Jio Platforms listing, rebound in global AI stocks and mixed global cues. GIFT Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange were 229.80 points, or 1.01 per cent, down at 22,614, hinting at a weak start for the domestic market. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, October 28, 2026:
Corporate actions today: Shares of Cyient and Nippon Life India Asset Management shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Automobile Corporation of Goa shall trade ex-date for shares buyback.
Quarterly results today: Hero MotoCorp, Adani Enterprises, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports and SEZ, Hyundai Motor, ACME Solar, Bajaj Electricals, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, CarTrade Tech, Cholamandalam Investment, City Union Bank, GMR Airports, Hexaware Technologies, IIFL Capital, JSW Energy, KPIT Technologies, Karnataka Bank, Info Edge (India), Pidilite Industries, PNB Housing Finance, PVR Inox and more will announce their quarterly results today.
Jio Platforms: The leading telecom and digital entity will make its stock market debut on Wednesday, October 28 after it raised Rs 30,213 crore from its IPO between October 21-23. It sold its shares for Rs 1,119 apiece with a lot size of 12 equity shares. The issue attracting a record 1.4 crore applications and bids worth Rs 4.9 lakh crore.
Paras Healthcare: The hospitality chain will also begin its stock market innings on Wednesday, October 28 after the company raised Rs 1,450 crore from its maiden stake sale between October 21-23. The company sold its shares for Rs 693 with a lot size of 21 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed only 2.34 times with 2.7 lakh applications.
Larsen & Toubro: The infra major reported a 33 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 5,202 crore, while its revenue increased 16 per cent YoY to Rs 78,750 crore for the September 2026 quarter. EBITDA rose 1 per cent YoY to Rs 6,845 crore, while margins dropped to 8.7 per cent for the quarter. Order inflow increased 28 per cent YoY to Rs 1.47 lakh crore.
Maruti Suzuki India: The leading carmaker reported 26.4 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 2,466.1 crore, even as revenue rose 26 per cent YoY to Rs 53,355.5 crore for July-September 2026 period. Operating profit at was down to Rs 2,804 crore, while total sales volumes were up 26.5 per cent YoY to 6.97 lakh units.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The hospitality player has signed a licence agreement for Lemon Tree Hotel in Sirhind, Punjab. The 76-room property will be managed by the company's subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.
SBI Life Insurance Company: The private insurance company reported a 11 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 549 crore, while net premium increased 8.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,688 crore for Q2FY27. Its new business APE stood at 6,370 crore, while value of new business grew 12 per cent YoY to Rs 1,860 crore.